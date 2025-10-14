Jan Blachowicz returns at final UFC PPV of 2025

Jan Blachowicz will step into the cage one more time this calendar year and aims to show off that highly celebrated ‘Polish Power’ once more. To do that, the former UFC light heavyweight champion must get by a surging contender at 205 pounds in the UFC’s last pay-per-view offering of 2025.

At UFC 323, Jan Blachowicz will battle Bogdan Guskov as the former looks to return to winning ways on December 6th. Blachowicz enters T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with a winless stretch across his last three outings. The 42-year-old fought to a split draw with eventual UFC champion Magomed Ankalaev, dropped a controversial split decision to current UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, and had a loss on points to the potential next challenger at 205 pounds, Carlos Ulberg.

For Guskov, he fell short in his promotional debut against former UFC title challenger Volkan Oezdemir but has since put together a four-fight win streak. His last in-cage appearance was in July when Guskov halted long-time contender Nikita Krylov with strikes in the opening frame of their fight.

Jan Blachowicz added to an ever-growing UFC 323 offering

Jan Blachowicz is a big name on any card, but the promotion seems to be looking to some firepower to their final PPV of the year. Blachowicz was announced for this card by Dana White, with the UFC CEO announcing a host of blockbuster bouts for that looming December card.

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan 2 is set to headline this event as the former is defending his bantamweight championship against the latter, with Yan having sat on that throne at one point in time. Also, Alexandre Pantoja will defend his flyweight crown against the white hot Joshua Van with this 125-pound championship clash positioned as the co-main event for UFC 323.

Plus, former two-division champion Henry Cejudo will look to get back to winning ways as he takes on up-and-coming prospect Payton Talbott in what is easily the stiffest test of the latter’s pro MMA career so far.

