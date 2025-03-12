Jan Blachowicz lays out plans for the rest of his career ahead of UFC London return: “This is the perfect scenario”

By Josh Evanoff - March 12, 2025

UFC light-heavyweight contender Jan Blachowicz wants to end his career as a champion.

Jan Blachowicz

The 42-year-old hasn’t been seen since his meeting with Alex Pereira in July 2023. That night saw Jan Blachowicz take down the future UFC champion several times, but ultimately gas out doing so. After 15 minutes of action, it was ‘Poatan’ who emerged with a split-decision victory. The defeat was a brutal one for the former champion, who would then sit out the next two years due to a devastating shoulder injury.

Almost two years on from that loss to the Brazilian, Jan Blachowicz is finally set to return. In the co-main event of UFC London later this month, the former light-heavyweight champion will meet the rising Carlos Ulberg. ‘Black Jag’ is quickly rising through the light-heavyweight rankings, last handing Volkan Oezdemir a unanimous decision loss in November. With a victory, either man could easily fight for gold next.

That’s exactly what Jan Blachowicz is planning on. Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier today, the 42-year-old striker discussed his upcoming fight against Ulberg. There, the former UFC champion opened up about plans for the end of his career. Now in his early 40s and coming off a brutal shoulder injury, Blachowicz is well aware that the end is fast approaching.

Jan Blachowicz lays out big plans for the end of his career ahead of his UFC London return

However, the former UFC light-heavyweight champion wants to go out with a bang. Speaking with Helwani earlier today, Jan Blachowicz laid out his plans to beat Ulberg, and then steal a title shot from Alex Pereira to face Magomed Ankalaev. After beating the Russian, he would love to avenge his loss to ‘Poatan’, and then ride off into the sunset.

“What’s going to happen? I’m going to have a title shot against Anakalaev.” Jan Blachowicz stated earlier today. “First of all, I only focused on Ulberg. But I’m going to beat him, then you can ask me what’s next. We have a story, unfinished business we have to finish. So, I’m only focused on my next fight. Yes, I will beat Ulberg and then take title shot against Ankalaev.”

He continued, “I beat Ankalaev, and then rematch against [Alex Pereira]. I defend the belt against Pereira. This is the perfect scenario for me. Then I can go to the mountains again.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Do you think Jan Blachowicz will be victorious in his return later this month?

