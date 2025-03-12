Paddy Pimblett: Dustin Poirier ‘must be an idiot’ for summer retirement plan
Paddy Pimblett has some questions about Dustin Poirier’s intelligence.
Pimblett, one of the fastest-rising lightweights in the UFC, is set for the biggest fight of his career at UFC 314 in Miami, when he takes on former Bellator champ Michael Chandler in a fight that could catapult him into title contention.
Meanwhile “The Diamond” Poirier, one of the greatest lightweights in UFC history, has stated repeatedly that he intends to fight one more time before hanging up the gloves for good. His retirement fight is not yet booked. However, he has hinted that it could happen this summer, possibly in his home state of Louisiana.
While Poirier has had a long and gruelling career, he proved in his last fight — a competitive, fifth-round submission loss to lightweight champ and pound-for-pound king Islam Makhachev — that he is still one of the best in the world.
For that reason, Pimblett believes Poirier should stick around a little longer. If “The Diamond” does so, he hopes they can fight each other down the road.
Paddy Pimblett believes Dustin Poirier is making a mistake
“Well, [Poirier] said something about me the other day, didn’t he? Saying it’s legends only [for the rest of his career], and he thinks Chandler would beat me,” Pimblett told ESPN Deportes (via MMA Mania). “I think he should have more than one fight. He looked good in his last fight, I don’t understand why you’d retire when you look good. But, he must be an idiot. I think I beat Dustin Poirier, so I’d love to fight him.”
Paddy Pimblett will definitely be in title contention if he beats Michael Chandler in Miami. However, will probably need another win before taking on the champion Islam Makhachev. A fight with somebody like Dustin Poirier would definitely give him the opportunity to make himself undeniable, but the “The Diamond” seems pretty intent on calling it a career soon.
