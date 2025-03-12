Paddy Pimblett: Dustin Poirier ‘must be an idiot’ for summer retirement plan

Paddy Pimblett has some questions about Dustin Poirier’s intelligence.

Pimblett, one of the fastest-rising lightweights in the UFC, is set for the biggest fight of his career at UFC 314 in Miami, when he takes on former Bellator champ Michael Chandler in a fight that could catapult him into title contention.

Meanwhile “The Diamond” Poirier, one of the greatest lightweights in UFC history, has stated repeatedly that he intends to fight one more time before hanging up the gloves for good. His retirement fight is not yet booked. However, he has hinted that it could happen this summer, possibly in his home state of Louisiana.

While Poirier has had a long and gruelling career, he proved in his last fight — a competitive, fifth-round submission loss to lightweight champ and pound-for-pound king Islam Makhachev — that he is still one of the best in the world.

For that reason, Pimblett believes Poirier should stick around a little longer. If “The Diamond” does so, he hopes they can fight each other down the road.