Magomed Ankalaev continues to troll the masses after UFC 313 title win

UFC champion Magomed Ankalaev is running his victory lap on social media following his big title victory at UFC 313.

Last Saturday night, Magomed Ankalaev sent a message to the rest of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s light heavyweight division. That message was simple: he’s the captain now. He defeated Alex Pereira and in doing so, he became the new king at 205 pounds.

Ever since then, he hasn’t been afraid to flex a little bit on social media. Ankalaev wants the world to know that they were wrong to doubt his ability to get the job done against Pereira as he prepares for what he hopes will be a lengthy UFC title reign.

In a recent series of tweets, Ankalaev had a lot to say to a lot of people – including those who picked against him.