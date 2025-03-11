Magomed Ankalaev continues to troll the masses after UFC 313 title win
UFC champion Magomed Ankalaev is running his victory lap on social media following his big title victory at UFC 313.
Last Saturday night, Magomed Ankalaev sent a message to the rest of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s light heavyweight division. That message was simple: he’s the captain now. He defeated Alex Pereira and in doing so, he became the new king at 205 pounds.
RELATED: Magomed Ankalaev teases timeline for his next fight in the UFC
Ever since then, he hasn’t been afraid to flex a little bit on social media. Ankalaev wants the world to know that they were wrong to doubt his ability to get the job done against Pereira as he prepares for what he hopes will be a lengthy UFC title reign.
In a recent series of tweets, Ankalaev had a lot to say to a lot of people – including those who picked against him.
Ankalaev goes off on social media
“@stylebender @USMAN84kg @alexvolkanovski @BlessedMMA @robwhittakermma @bisping @HenryCejudo Sorry guys I disappointed you”
“Yes, but all this CHAMPIONs [Jon Jones] clean his big cheater we all know this”
“Khalil bum tree upset I beat his daddy let’s go Jamaal.”
While he may not possess the kind of star power that Alex Pereira does, it seems as if Magomed Ankalaev is ready to make a name for himself. He’s hungry to prove that he belongs at the top of the division, and he’s willing to do anything – and say anything – to make that happen. Hopefully, we get to see him defend the belt sooner rather than later.
What do you expect to happen next for Magomed Ankalaev in the UFC? Can you picture him holding on to the belt for a long time, or do you feel as if this is likely to be a short reign? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Magomed Ankalaev UFC