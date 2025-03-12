Alex Pereira believes he did an “excellent” job against Magomed Ankalaev, confirms talks for a rematch are ongoing

By Cole Shelton - March 12, 2025

Alex Pereira thinks he did an excellent job against Magomed Ankalaev and is confident going into a rematch.

Alex Pereira

Pereira lost his light heavyweight title to Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 313. It was a disappointing loss for Pereira, and although he has yet to watch back the fight, he says he thought he did well, but he knows there are things he can improve on.

“I think we did an excellent job, not just this fight, we’ve been evolving a lot. It’s not a result I was expecting, I was very confident for this fight. I was good for the fight, no excuses,” Pereira said in his YouTube video. “Some things happened but I don’t want to give excuses. I know there will be a rematch, they’re talking about it already. Everything I did, the way the fight was, a lot of people had their doubts. I still haven’t watched the fight, I’ll watch the fight and I will have my opinions.”

As Alex Pereira says, talks are already ongoing for a rematch and he’s looking forward to that. In a rematch, Pereira has confidence he can make the right adjustments to beat Magomed Ankalaev and reclaim his light heavyweight title.

Alex Pereira plans to take time to travel

Following the loss at UFC 313, Alex Pereira says his goal is to now take some time off to travel and rest his body.

Pereira was one of the most active fighters in the UFC and the plan is to rest and reset for a rematch with Ankalaev.

“When we’re in there it’s hard to see what happens, but I’ll watch it from the outside and have my opinion,” Pereira added. “I’m going to rest now, I have some traveling to do. As always, commitments. I’ll return to training soon and adjust a few things, see where I can do better. I can always do better, we’re always learning. Thank you for the support from all of you. I value that a lot, thank you. Chama.”

Alex Pereira is now 12-3 as a pro after his loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

