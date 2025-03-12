Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller gets brutally honest on life struggles after leaving MMA: “Every man has to walk his own path”

By Josh Evanoff - March 12, 2025

Former UFC star Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller wants to see some sort of change in MMA.

Jason Mayhem Miller

Before there were stars such as Alex Pereira and Ilia Topuria, there was the man known to fans as ‘Mayhem’. In the late 2000s, Jason Miller became a star through his crazy antics, fun fighting style, and rivalries with the likes of Nick Diaz. While he never held UFC gold or anything like that, his fanbase was massive. In 2009, he began hosting MTV’s ‘Bully Beatdown’, a reality show about MMA fighters facing off with real-life bullies.

After wrapping up that show in 2012, the UFC star then filmed ‘Here Comes The Boom’ with Kevin James. However, after suffering a unanimous decision loss to C.B. Dolloway later that year, Jason Miller was released. No longer a member of the UFC, there wasn’t as much interest from the media world either. He would only compete one more time, a second-round submission loss to Mattia Schiavolin at Venator FC 3 in 2016.

In the years following his UFC release, Jason Miller was arrested several, several times. For nearly a decade, ‘Mayhem’ went in and out of jail for charges from everything to vandalism, to felony domestic violence. However, the 44-year-old is now on the mend. Miller has largely remained quiet over the last few years, but made an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss his career and the sport earlier today.

RELATED: DILLON DANIS REVEALS UFC TURNED DOWN OFFER TO GO ON THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER: “IT WAS SO F*CKING ANNOYING”

Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller opens up on career struggles after ending his MMA career

In the discussion, the man known as ‘Mayhem’ opened up about his life, and career struggles. The 44-year-old stated that he’s finally figured out his life after fighting, but believes others might not be as lucky as him. For what it’s worth, Jason Miller’s comments to Helwani aren’t anything new. After rumors about Nick Diaz emerged last year, the former UFC middleweight offered his help to his former rival.

“When you stop competing, you’ve devoted your whole life to being competitive and now you don’t have that outlet.” Jason Miller stated to Ariel Helwani earlier today. “If you don’t find it, then it gets spun off into something terrible as we’ve seen on the news. It’s not a secret that a lot of mixed-martial-arts fighters from my era have gone through a lot of trouble. I just went through a little earlier than them, and figured it out before they have. I hope to God that they do.”

He continued, “…I went through it real bad… If I can help to frame [the sport] up, I would love to. I think I am sort of trying to do that in this era. Every man has to walk his own path. Every champion has to find out how to become a champion in his own life, after the ring. We’re going to see this. I think that if we come together as a mixed martial arts community, something better can happen for everybody.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC star? What is your favorite fight in Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller’s career?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Jason 'Mayhem' Miller UFC

Related

Jalin Turner, Bobby Green, UFC Austin, Referee, UFC

Jalin Turner releases emotional statement following stunning retirement at UFC 313: "I'm sorry I lost my focus"

Josh Evanoff - March 12, 2025
Justin Gaethje, Arman Tsarukyan
Justin Gaethje

Arman Tsarukyan slams Justin Gaethje following UFC title shot request: "Go through me first"

Josh Evanoff - March 12, 2025

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan doesn’t plan on letting Justin Gaethje get a title shot.

Jan Blachowicz
UFC

Jan Blachowicz lays out plans for the rest of his career ahead of UFC London return: "This is the perfect scenario"

Josh Evanoff - March 12, 2025

UFC light-heavyweight contender Jan Blachowicz wants to end his career as a champion.

Paddy Pimblett, Dustin Poirier, UFC
UFC

Paddy Pimblett: Dustin Poirier 'must be an idiot' for summer retirement plan

BJ Penn Staff - March 12, 2025

Paddy Pimblett has some questions about Dustin Poirier’s intelligence.

Alex Pereira
UFC

Alex Pereira believes he did an "excellent" job against Magomed Ankalaev, confirms talks for a rematch are ongoing

Cole Shelton - March 12, 2025

Alex Pereira thinks he did an excellent job against Magomed Ankalaev and is confident going into a rematch.

UFC Gloves

UFC fan favorite vows to retire for good after next fight: 'My kids deserve it'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 12, 2025
Jon Jones
Jon Jones

UFC legend goes off on Jon Jones record debate: 'It's still a loss, motherf*****'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 12, 2025

One former UFC legend has heard enough of those who say Jon Jones should be undefeated.

Alex Pereira post-fight interview
Aljamain Sterling

Former UFC champion shares interesting theory on Alex Pereira's UFC 313 performance

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 12, 2025

An ex-UFC champion has his own take on what may have led to Alex Pereira’s performance at UFC 313.

Joe rogan, Conor McGregor, UFC 264, MMA
Joe Rogan

Conor McGregor teases appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast

Harry Kettle - March 12, 2025

UFC star Conor McGregor has teased the possibility of an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast at some point in the future.

UFC CEO Dana White
UFC

UFC 313 fighter admits he shouldn’t have won his prelims fight

Harry Kettle - March 12, 2025

UFC 313 fighter Mairon Santos has admitted that he doesn’t believe he should’ve won his fight against Francis Marshall.