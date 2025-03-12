Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller gets brutally honest on life struggles after leaving MMA: “Every man has to walk his own path”

Former UFC star Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller wants to see some sort of change in MMA.

Before there were stars such as Alex Pereira and Ilia Topuria, there was the man known to fans as ‘Mayhem’. In the late 2000s, Jason Miller became a star through his crazy antics, fun fighting style, and rivalries with the likes of Nick Diaz. While he never held UFC gold or anything like that, his fanbase was massive. In 2009, he began hosting MTV’s ‘Bully Beatdown’, a reality show about MMA fighters facing off with real-life bullies.

After wrapping up that show in 2012, the UFC star then filmed ‘Here Comes The Boom’ with Kevin James. However, after suffering a unanimous decision loss to C.B. Dolloway later that year, Jason Miller was released. No longer a member of the UFC, there wasn’t as much interest from the media world either. He would only compete one more time, a second-round submission loss to Mattia Schiavolin at Venator FC 3 in 2016.

In the years following his UFC release, Jason Miller was arrested several, several times. For nearly a decade, ‘Mayhem’ went in and out of jail for charges from everything to vandalism, to felony domestic violence. However, the 44-year-old is now on the mend. Miller has largely remained quiet over the last few years, but made an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss his career and the sport earlier today.

“It’s not a secret that a lot of mixed martial arts fighters from my era have gone through a lot of trouble. I just went through it a little earlier than them and figured it out before they have, and I hope to God that they do. Every man has to walk his own path. Every champion… pic.twitter.com/JcttMFWER8 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 12, 2025

Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller opens up on career struggles after ending his MMA career

In the discussion, the man known as ‘Mayhem’ opened up about his life, and career struggles. The 44-year-old stated that he’s finally figured out his life after fighting, but believes others might not be as lucky as him. For what it’s worth, Jason Miller’s comments to Helwani aren’t anything new. After rumors about Nick Diaz emerged last year, the former UFC middleweight offered his help to his former rival.

“When you stop competing, you’ve devoted your whole life to being competitive and now you don’t have that outlet.” Jason Miller stated to Ariel Helwani earlier today. “If you don’t find it, then it gets spun off into something terrible as we’ve seen on the news. It’s not a secret that a lot of mixed-martial-arts fighters from my era have gone through a lot of trouble. I just went through a little earlier than them, and figured it out before they have. I hope to God that they do.”

He continued, “…I went through it real bad… If I can help to frame [the sport] up, I would love to. I think I am sort of trying to do that in this era. Every man has to walk his own path. Every champion has to find out how to become a champion in his own life, after the ring. We’re going to see this. I think that if we come together as a mixed martial arts community, something better can happen for everybody.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC star? What is your favorite fight in Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller’s career?