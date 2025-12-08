Anthony Joshua shoots down rumors he can’t KO Jake Paul: ‘Seek and destroy’

Anthony Joshua makes it clear that he can KO Jake Paul and plans to do it on December 19.

The former heavyweight champion Joshua is taking on Paul in a massive fight, which came as a surprise. Joshua is a massive -1300 favorite while the YouTuber-turned-boxer is a +700 underdog on FanDuel.

Given that many view it as a mismatch, some thought Joshua was told he can’t knock Paul out. However, Joshua said that is not the case, and he plans to go after Paul and is confident he will KO him.

“I really understand where they’re coming from. I understand. I get it,” Joshua said to TMZ Sports. “I know the expectations and demands these fans have. And I respect it. If I didn’t respect it, I’d be honest with you and say, ‘No they’re talking rubbish,’ but I do. I do get it because I hold myself in that same regard, so I need to (KO Jake) and that’s my intention, to seek and destroy.”

Joshua said he’s preparing for an elite-level boxer, as that is what Paul is claiming he is. So, if he isn’t as good as he says he is, Joshua expects to have an easy night at the office and get a big KO win.

Anthony Joshua is fine with the weight limit

Although Joshua is confident he will win, he can’t weigh over 245lbs. It’s an interesting wrinkle in the contracts, but Joshua believes that weight is actually beneficial to him.

“On fight night, I may come in a couple of pounds heavier, but if I’m honest with you, I really do like this weight,” Joshua said. “It’s actually been a blessing in disguise that this task was put upon me because I feel good.”

Joshua is 28-4 as a pro and coming off a KO loss to Daniel Dubois. He’s a two-time unified heavyweight champion and has notable wins over Francis Ngannou, Wladimir Klitschko, and Otto Wallin among others.