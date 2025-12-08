Dana White excited for ‘budding superstar’s’ future after dominant win at UFC 323

UFC CEO Dana White has his eyes on one unranked bantamweight following his stellar performance in the cage at UFC 323.

UFC 323 featured plenty of memorable moments before the main card started last Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. As the main card kicked off, the action delivered shocking finishes, controversy, and technical performances inside the Octagon.

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo made his final appearance in the cage at UFC 323. The legendary combatant aimed for one last memorable moment before dropping the gloves and ending his MMA career.

After UFC 323, UFC CEO Dana White had a lot to say about the night’s biggest winners, including Petr Yan and new UFC flyweight titleholder Joshua Van. But it was the man whom Cejudo lost to that drew White’s attention and created excitement about the prospect’s immediate future.

Dana White: Payton Talbott is the UFC’s next superstar after Henry Cejudo win

During the UFC 323 post-fight press conference, White was asked about bantamweight winner Payton Talbott, and didn’t hesitate to shower him with high praise.

“I could not agree with you more,” White said when asked about Talbott’s potential superstardom.

“He looked incredible. The distance, the range, picking him apart on the outside, and the takedowns. Much like the main event, Henry Cejudo showed tons of heart, took some big shots tonight, and kept fighting until the end.

“It was a hell of a night for fights.” (h/t Bloody Elbow)

Talbott defeated Cejudo by unanimous decision and earned a post-fight bonus for his efforts at UFC 323. The former Dana White’s Contender Series standout has won back-to-back fights since suffering his first career loss to Raoni Barcelos at UFC 311.

Talbott will find out later this week if he’ll earn a spot in the bantamweight Top 15 following his victory over Cejudo. In the meantime, Talbott has the attention of White and the matchmakers as he plots big fights for his future.