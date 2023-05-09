search

WATCH | Nate Diaz slams “stupid a*s” media member who asked to box Nick Diaz on undercard of Jake Paul fight

By Josh Evanoff - May 9, 2023

At the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz press conference, a media member made an unwise challenge to Nick Diaz.

Nate-Diaz-Nick-Diaz

The two stars are set to headline a DAZN pay-per-view clash in August. The bout will be the former UFC star’s first boxing match ever, and his first combat sports appearance since his exit from the company last September. Diaz famously submitted Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279 last year, the last bout on his contract.

Nonetheless, the former UFC title challenger is feeling confident heading into his first boxing match. Over the last few weeks, Diaz has taken shots at ‘The Problem Child’ and his stamina. The fan-favorite recently asked if the YouTuber-turned-boxer could raise the rounds in their contest from eight to 12. As of now, the length of the bout remains unchanged.

Earlier today, Nate Diaz and Jake Paul attended the first press conference for their boxing match. All in all, the presser went much smoother than expected. Diaz and Paul traded insults, but nothing got out of hand. That was important, given Diaz’s recent arrest after choking out a man on a New Orleans sidewalk.

However, things did turn sour during the press conference. There, a media member representing Paul’s Betr media company asked Diaz if they could box his older brother, Nick. The reporter also opined that he could beat the former Strikeforce and WEC champion.

Predictably, Nate Diaz slammed the media member who asked the question. For his part, Jake Paul also apologized for the reporter’s question.

Nate Diaz slams media member at Jake Paul press conference 

“Nate, I’m actually a boxer myself and I’m trying to get on the undercard,” the media member stated. “I’m just wondering if you think I could fight your brother Nick? If he’s anything like you I’d beat his f*cking a*s.”

“Brother you just going to walk around the street saying that s*it?,” Nate Diaz fired back. “You know all my homeboys can see you right now? That was stupid. What’s your name? Hey Derek from Betr Media, stupid a*s.”

“He works for my company,” Jake Paul stated. “I’ll fire him later, I’m sorry about that Nate.”

 

What do you make of this interaction? Are you excited about Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jake Paul Nate Diaz Nick Diaz

Related

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz

WATCH | Jake Paul and Nate Diaz have first faceoff full of hand fighting ahead of boxing match

Cole Shelton - May 9, 2023
Nate Diaz
UFC

Nate Diaz claims he's "the best fighter to ever fight in the UFC"

Cole Shelton - May 9, 2023

Nate Diaz is full of confidence heading into his first professional boxing match. Diaz is set to headline a boxing pay-per-view against Jake Paul on August 5 in Dallas, Texas. It is Diaz’s first fight […]

Dana White
Jake Paul

Dana White takes aim at Jake Paul for boxing Nate Diaz: "As soon as he loses, he goes back to a 40-year-old MMA fighter"

Cole Shelton - May 5, 2023

Dana White isn’t a fan of Jake Paul boxing Nate Diaz. On August 5 in Dallas, Texas, Paul and Diaz are set to headline a boxing pay-per-view on DAZN. It will be a highly-anticipated fight […]

Nate Diaz
UFC

Nate Diaz set for court hearing in June for involvement in New Orleans street fight

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2023

Nate Diaz will be heading to a New Orleans court in June. MMAFighting revealed that Diaz is scheduled for a preliminary court hearing on June 27 at 3 p.m. in New Orleans for his involvement […]

Nate Diaz

Eddie Alvarez hoping for longshot clash against Nate Diaz in BKFC: "Would be f*cking beautiful"

Josh Evanoff - May 1, 2023

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez has his next opponent in mind. ‘The Underground King’ is fresh off his BKFC debut over the weekend against Chad Mendes. In that outing, the two put on a […]

Jorge Masvidal, Paul vs. Woodley 2, UFC, Boxing

Jorge Masvidal goes to bat for former UFC opponent Nate Diaz: “We have to defend ourselves. It's a cold world out there”

Fernando Quiles - April 30, 2023
Jake Paul, Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Jake Paul responds after Nate Diaz accuses him of being on steroids: "We haven’t forgotten that you tested positive for steroids. Let’s do 15 rounds"

Chris Taylor - April 28, 2023

Jake Paul has responded after his upcoming boxing opponent Nate Diaz accused him of being on steroids. Paul and Diaz are scheduled to collide on Saturday, August 5th at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, […]

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz calls for upcoming Jake Paul fight to be made 12 rounds: “Ur on steroids so let’s put that sh*t to work”

Susan Cox - April 28, 2023

Nate Diaz is calling for the upcoming fight with Jake Paul to be moved to 12 rounds. The Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 5th  at […]

Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz turns himself in to New Orleans police following felony battery charge

Susan Cox - April 27, 2023

Nate Diaz has turned himself in to New Orleans police following the felony battery charge against him. Diaz was in New Orleans on Friday April 21st supporting his teammate, Chris Avila, at a Misfits Boxing […]

Daniel Cormier, Nate Diaz, Jake Paul, UFC, Boxing
Nate Diaz

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier admits he’s “a little peeved” with the recent Nate Diaz drama: “The guy's trying to sue him”

Susan Cox - April 27, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier is sharing that he’s ‘a little peeved’ with the recent Nate Diaz drama. Yes, the former UFC title challenger, Nate Diaz, has been in the news as of late, and for […]