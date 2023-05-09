WATCH | Nate Diaz slams “stupid a*s” media member who asked to box Nick Diaz on undercard of Jake Paul fight

At the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz press conference, a media member made an unwise challenge to Nick Diaz.

The two stars are set to headline a DAZN pay-per-view clash in August. The bout will be the former UFC star’s first boxing match ever, and his first combat sports appearance since his exit from the company last September. Diaz famously submitted Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279 last year, the last bout on his contract.

Nonetheless, the former UFC title challenger is feeling confident heading into his first boxing match. Over the last few weeks, Diaz has taken shots at ‘The Problem Child’ and his stamina. The fan-favorite recently asked if the YouTuber-turned-boxer could raise the rounds in their contest from eight to 12. As of now, the length of the bout remains unchanged.

Earlier today, Nate Diaz and Jake Paul attended the first press conference for their boxing match. All in all, the presser went much smoother than expected. Diaz and Paul traded insults, but nothing got out of hand. That was important, given Diaz’s recent arrest after choking out a man on a New Orleans sidewalk.

However, things did turn sour during the press conference. There, a media member representing Paul’s Betr media company asked Diaz if they could box his older brother, Nick. The reporter also opined that he could beat the former Strikeforce and WEC champion.

Predictably, Nate Diaz slammed the media member who asked the question. For his part, Jake Paul also apologized for the reporter’s question.

Nate Diaz slams media member at Jake Paul press conference

“Nate, I’m actually a boxer myself and I’m trying to get on the undercard,” the media member stated. “I’m just wondering if you think I could fight your brother Nick? If he’s anything like you I’d beat his f*cking a*s.”

“Brother you just going to walk around the street saying that s*it?,” Nate Diaz fired back. “You know all my homeboys can see you right now? That was stupid. What’s your name? Hey Derek from Betr Media, stupid a*s.”

“He works for my company,” Jake Paul stated. “I’ll fire him later, I’m sorry about that Nate.”

