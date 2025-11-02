Ronda Rousey reveals difference between UFC CEO Dana White and ex-WWE boss Vince McMahon

Ronda Rousey believes there is a stark difference between UFC CEO Dana White and former WWE showrunner Vince McMahon.

Rousey has had experience working with both White and McMahon. During her time under the UFC banner, “Rowdy” became pioneer for women’s MMA. She became the first woman to hold a UFC championship and her relationship with White was positive.

Once her pro MMA career wrapped up, Rousey transitioned to professional wrestling. She captured world titles during her time with WWE before making her exit in 2023. By the time Rousey left WWE, Paul “Triple H” Levesque was the company’s chief content officer. McMahon resigned the following year amid accusations of sexual assault.

During an appearance on “Bertcast,” Rousey discussed the biggest difference between White and McMahon (h/t MMAFighting).

“Dana White wants his company to be as successful as possible and make as much money as possible,” Rousey said. “I think he’s got a lot to prove in that space. He’s got that new money kind of veneer. He wants to earn his respect in that space with all of his peers.

“I think Vince didn’t really care how successful the company [was] or how much money he was making. He cared about how much influence he had on other people culturally. He was trying to impress his viewpoint on the world on everybody else through that. The bottom line be damned.”

White has helped build UFC into an MMA juggernaut. The company recently signed a streaming deal with Paramount worth $7.7 billion. Rousey believes UFC will run into some issues once White decides to step away.

“I think without Dana, its soul is gone,” Rousey said. “I love him so much.

“When Dana’s done, I think the dominant MMA organization title will be up for grabs. I think Dana is it. Without him, it’s just three letters.”