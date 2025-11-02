Ronda Rousey reveals difference between UFC CEO Dana White and ex-WWE boss Vince McMahon

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 2, 2025
Dana White Ronda Rousey Vince McMahon

Ronda Rousey believes there is a stark difference between UFC CEO Dana White and former WWE showrunner Vince McMahon.

Rousey has had experience working with both White and McMahon. During her time under the UFC banner, “Rowdy” became pioneer for women’s MMA. She became the first woman to hold a UFC championship and her relationship with White was positive.

Once her pro MMA career wrapped up, Rousey transitioned to professional wrestling. She captured world titles during her time with WWE before making her exit in 2023. By the time Rousey left WWE, Paul “Triple H” Levesque was the company’s chief content officer. McMahon resigned the following year amid accusations of sexual assault.

During an appearance on “Bertcast,” Rousey discussed the biggest difference between White and McMahon (h/t MMAFighting).

“Dana White wants his company to be as successful as possible and make as much money as possible,” Rousey said. “I think he’s got a lot to prove in that space. He’s got that new money kind of veneer. He wants to earn his respect in that space with all of his peers.

“I think Vince didn’t really care how successful the company [was] or how much money he was making. He cared about how much influence he had on other people culturally. He was trying to impress his viewpoint on the world on everybody else through that. The bottom line be damned.”

White has helped build UFC into an MMA juggernaut. The company recently signed a streaming deal with Paramount worth $7.7 billion. Rousey believes UFC will run into some issues once White decides to step away.

“I think without Dana, its soul is gone,” Rousey said. “I love him so much.

“When Dana’s done, I think the dominant MMA organization title will be up for grabs. I think Dana is it. Without him, it’s just three letters.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Ronda Rousey UFC

Related

Daniel Cormier UFC fighter introduction

Daniel Cormier "At 205" "walks the current division", per former DC foe and ex UFC champ

Dylan Bowker - October 31, 2025
Tom Aspinall looks on after Alex Pereira wins at UFC 300
Tom Aspinall

Alex Pereira weighs in on UFC 321 eye poke controversy and backlash aimed at Tom Aspinall

Curtis Calhoun - October 31, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira came to Tom Aspinall’s defense following a disappointing night at UFC 321.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler admits he needs a win "pretty badly" ahead of rumored Conor McGregor fight

Harry Kettle - October 31, 2025

UFC veteran Michael Chandler has admitted that he needs a win in his next outing as he continues to tease a Conor McGregor fight.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Henry Cejudo, UFC, MMA
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Henry Cejudo puts himself ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov in 'GOAT' debate

Harry Kettle - October 31, 2025

Henry Cejudo has explained why he puts himself ahead of his friend Khabib Nurmagomedov in the GOAT debate.

Ronda Rousey during UFC press conference
Ronda Rousey

Former UFC star Ronda Rousey takes a shot at Joe Rogan

Harry Kettle - October 31, 2025

Former UFC champion and superstar Ronda Rousey has taken a shot at the promotion’s most famous commentator Joe Rogan.

Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement spotlights a lack of reverence for MMA greats within the culture

Dylan Bowker - October 30, 2025
Isaac Dulgarian
UFC

Isaac Dulgarian is 'expecting a tough fight' against Yadier del Valle at UFC Vegas 110

Cole Shelton - October 30, 2025

Isaac Dulgarian is glad to finally be making the walk to the Octagon again.

James Gallagher
UFC

James Gallagher explains his side of the story behind his bizarre fight cancellation

Cole Shelton - October 30, 2025

Former Bellator fighter James Gallagher detailed his side of his story for his unique fight cancellation.

Belal Muhammad appears at the UFC 304 press conference, opposite Tom Aspinall at UFC 321
Tom Aspinall

'I've been there'...Belal Muhammad shares advice for Tom Aspinall following UFC 321 backlash

Curtis Calhoun - October 30, 2025

Former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad expects Tom Aspinall to go through a similar firestorm that he did after one of his earlier fights.

Alex Pereira enters the Octagon at UFC 320, opposite Pereira sparring with Mark Zuckerberg
UFC

VIDEO | Alex Pereira spars with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg just weeks after UFC 320 title win

Curtis Calhoun - October 30, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg got some work in just weeks after Pereira’s title redemption.