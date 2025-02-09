UFC 312 Results: Jake Matthews defeats Francisco Prado (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 312 results, including the main card welterweight bout between Jake Matthews and Francisco Prado.

Matthews (21-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Philip Rowe this past June at UFC 302. ‘The Celtic Kid’ has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Francisco Prado (12-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after dropping a decision to Daniel Zellhuber in his most recent effort 12 month ago. The Argentine has gone 1-2 since joining the UFC ranks in February of 2023.

Round one of this welterweight contest begins and Francisco Prado fires off a low kick. Jake Matthews with a jab and then a left hook. Another jab and then a kick to the body by the Aussie. Prado leaps in with a 1-2. The fighters trade body kicks. Matthews with a good right hand up the middle. Prado looks to close the distance but gets caught with a good left hook. The Argentine continues to press forward early here. Jake Matthews keeps him at bay with a right hand. Prado swings and misses with a left over the top. Good uppercuts in the clinch from ‘The Celtic Kid’. Prado escapes and lands a body kick. Matthews is applying the pressure now. He lands a right hand and then a kick to the body. Good body shots from both men. Prado with a low kick. Matthews just misses with a left hook. He partially connects with a high kick and then lands a straight right. Prado ducks a punch and get the body clinch. He uses that to drag the Aussie down to the canvas. Prado with a nice elbow and then a right. Matthews explodes and gets back to his feet. The fighters trade shots in the pocket. Matthews with a flying knee and then two good punches. The horn sounds to end round one.

Jake Matthews and Francisco Prado are putting on a BANGER 🔥 GREAT OPENER FOR THE MAIN CARD#UFC312 pic.twitter.com/GZwlyJNfob — Degenerate George (@DGen_Media) February 9, 2025

Round two begins and Jake Matthews rips some shots to the body of his opponent and then fires off a nice right hand over the top. Francisco Prado with a standing elbow. Matthews counters with some hard body shots. He lands a good kick to the body. Prado is bleeding from the bridge of his nose now. He shoots for a takedown, but it is not there. Good knees from the clinch by Jake Matthews. He separates and then just misses with a big right. Prado spins but opts not to throw anything. He’s having a tough time getting going here in round two. Francisco pushes Jake against the cage. Knees to the body by both fighters. Prado is getting the better of these exchanges. The fighters break and Francisco Prado lands a low kick. Matthews with an uppercut. He rips the body as Prado looks to clinch. Both men miss with hooks. The horn sounds to end the second frame.

The third and final round begins and Francisco Prado lands a low kick. Jake Matthews charges in with a flurry. The Argentine swings and misses with a nasty left hook. ‘The Celtic Kid’ continues to press the action. He lands a left hook and then forces the clinch. Prado breaks free and lands a kick to the body. A good uppercut from the Aussie. He throws a head kick that just misses the mark. Good knees from Matthews to close out the fight. A solid showing from him tonight.

Official UFC 312 Results: Jake Matthews def. Francisco Prado by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Who would you like to see Matthews fight next following his decision victory over Prado this evening in Sydney?