Jailton Almeida expresses frustration with UFC’s heavyweight division
UFC heavyweight Jailton Almeida has explained his ongoing frustration with the current state of the division.
As we know, Tom Aspinall is the current interim UFC heavyweight champion. The undisputed champion is Jon Jones, and while you’d think that we’d be heading for a unification fight between the two of them, it has yet to come to fruition. Instead, we’ve been forced to wait for Jon to make a decision on whether or not the bout is actually going to happen.
RELATED: Jailton Almeida calls out Tom Aspinall as talks for Jon Jones fight slow to a crawl: “Let’s go champ!”
This has, of course, left a lot of other heavyweights on the outside looking in, including top contender Jailton Almeida. While he’s had some setbacks, Jailton is currently riding a two-fight win streak with both victories coming via finish. As we look ahead to the future, it certainly seems like he could be a viable contender for a title shot.
In a recent interview, Almeida wasn’t afraid of voicing his thoughts on the state of heavyweight right now.
Almeida discusses heavyweight division
“It’s hard, man. It feels like the time I was fighting in Brazil,” Almeida said with a laugh during an interview with MMA Fighting. “Of the names ranked ahead of me, I think the only one that mentions my name is Tom Aspinall. The others don’t say my name. Gane, Volkov. I don’t know what’s going on in their heads.”
“I don’t think it’s fair to have Ciryl Gane fight Tom Aspinall,” Almeida said. “I’m the only one coming off an excellent victory. Sergei Pavlovich already fought Tom Aspinall. Volkov also fought Tom Aspinall. Curtis Blaydes has a fight booked and can’t fight him. Of those at the top, it’s me [who makes sense]. And Ciryl Gane basically won with a bad decision. I think it’s unfair not to give me the opportunity to fight for the belt.”
Quotes via MMA Fighting
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jailton Almeida UFC