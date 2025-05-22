Jailton Almeida expresses frustration with UFC’s heavyweight division

UFC heavyweight Jailton Almeida has explained his ongoing frustration with the current state of the division.

As we know, Tom Aspinall is the current interim UFC heavyweight champion. The undisputed champion is Jon Jones, and while you’d think that we’d be heading for a unification fight between the two of them, it has yet to come to fruition. Instead, we’ve been forced to wait for Jon to make a decision on whether or not the bout is actually going to happen.

RELATED: Jailton Almeida calls out Tom Aspinall as talks for Jon Jones fight slow to a crawl: “Let’s go champ!”

This has, of course, left a lot of other heavyweights on the outside looking in, including top contender Jailton Almeida. While he’s had some setbacks, Jailton is currently riding a two-fight win streak with both victories coming via finish. As we look ahead to the future, it certainly seems like he could be a viable contender for a title shot.

In a recent interview, Almeida wasn’t afraid of voicing his thoughts on the state of heavyweight right now.