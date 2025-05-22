Ian Machado Garry explains excitement over new era for UFC’s welterweight division

By Harry Kettle - May 22, 2025

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has explained why he’s so excited to see how the new era evolves in the welterweight division.

Ian Machado Garry and Shavkat Rakhmonov

As we know, Ian Machado Garry is one of the top contenders in the welterweight division. However, he has a lot of competition when it comes to determining who gets the next title shot. Islam Makhachev is moving up from 155 pounds, Sean Brady is in the mix, Belal Muhammad will want a rematch, and Shavkat Rakhmonov is waiting around the next corner.

That’s before we even get to the likes of Kamaru Usman, Joaquin Buckley and Leon Edwards. It’s all going on at 170, and Ian Machado Garry is more than happy to mix it up with these guys. He’s always been more than willing to throw down with just about anyone the UFC puts in front of him, as he’s proven by taking short notice bouts against Shavkat and Carlos Prates.

In a recent interview, Machado Garry had the following to say about how things are playing out at welterweight.

Machado Garry examines welterweight division

“When you look at the welterweight division right now and the way it’s evolved, I’d argue it’s the most exciting it’s ever been,” Garry said. “You look at the names—people under 30 in that division that are just on a tear. You’ve got Shavkat, you’ve got Jack, you’ve got me, you’ve got [Michael] Morales, you’ve got loads of us that are just young and hungry and have stuff to prove.”

“That’s exciting. When you’ve got that energy mixed with sheer talent—that’s impressive. The answer is always going to be yes. And I’m going to fight them at some point in time, because when I’m the champion, I’m going to be beating up everyone—that’s the next contender, the next best guy.”

Quotes via MMA News

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

