Ian Machado Garry explains excitement over new era for UFC’s welterweight division

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has explained why he’s so excited to see how the new era evolves in the welterweight division.

As we know, Ian Machado Garry is one of the top contenders in the welterweight division. However, he has a lot of competition when it comes to determining who gets the next title shot. Islam Makhachev is moving up from 155 pounds, Sean Brady is in the mix, Belal Muhammad will want a rematch, and Shavkat Rakhmonov is waiting around the next corner.

RELATED: Ian Machado Garry responds to Jack Della Maddalena’s comments about his child

That’s before we even get to the likes of Kamaru Usman, Joaquin Buckley and Leon Edwards. It’s all going on at 170, and Ian Machado Garry is more than happy to mix it up with these guys. He’s always been more than willing to throw down with just about anyone the UFC puts in front of him, as he’s proven by taking short notice bouts against Shavkat and Carlos Prates.

In a recent interview, Machado Garry had the following to say about how things are playing out at welterweight.