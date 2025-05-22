Kaito feels he “must dominate” Mohammad Siasarani in ONE Championship debut

Japanese kickboxing ace Kaito has a chip on his shoulder ahead of his ONE Championship debut.

The 27-year-old meets Mohammad Siasarani in a featherweight kickboxing showdown at ONE Friday Fights 109 on May 23, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Kaito arrives in ONE Championship as one of the biggest names in kickboxing. He boasts 26 knockouts in 58 victories. But he feels he has to show his worth to a whole new fan base.

And coming up against a threatening foe in Siasarani, Kaito believes he has to take out the Iranian to prove himself.

“I want to show how thoroughly I can dominate and finish an opponent who has already won in ONE, or rather, I feel I need to show that,” he said.

“I plan to dominate from the beginning and go for the finish from the first round.”