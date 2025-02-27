Jack Della Maddalena plans to ‘steamroll’ Belal Muhammad in UFC 315 title fight

By Fernando Quiles - February 27, 2025

Jack Della Maddalena isn’t short on confidence going into his first UFC championship opportunity.

Jack Della Maddalena

Maddalena will challenge Belal Muhammad for the UFC welterweight title in the main event of UFC 315 on May 10. Initially, the UFC brass planned to have Shavkat Rakhmonov challenge Muhammad for the 170-pound gold. Rakhmonov suffered an injury and won’t be ready to compete, so Maddalena stepped up.

Ahead of his first UFC title fight, the Australian bruiser doesn’t appear to be showing any nerves.

RELATED: BELAL MUHAMMAD REACTS TO JACK DELLA MADDALENA TITLE FIGHT AT UFC 315

Jack Della Maddalena Sees Emphatic Title Win Over Belal Muhammad

In an interview with Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie.com, Jack Della Maddalena expressed his belief that he will run through Belal Muhammad to secure UFC gold for the first time in his pro MMA career.

“I think I’m going to steam(roll) him,” Della Maddalena told MMA Junkie. “I think I can get the finish. That would be the icing on the cake, get a finish and start the championship reign.”

Maddalena was going to collide with Leon Edwards in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card in London before getting the call to face Muhammad. The welterweight challenger discussed the difference in preparing for Edwards and Muhammad.

“I think Leon and Belal are different opponents,” Della Maddalena said. “I think Leon is a good striker, and he’s probably happy to sit on his back foot where Belal comes forward and tries to go for the grappling. It’s a big change, but I’ve fought people that come forward and try to grapple me my whole career, so it’s no change for me.

“It’s the biggest opportunity, and I have 10 weeks to sharpen all the tools, and I’m looking forward to it.”

During the first UFC 315 press conference, Muhammad vowed to make Maddalena “Remember The Name” when the two clash. He said that Maddalena has gone from the “kiddie pool” to a shark tank. Time will tell if Muhammad can maintain his hold on the gold or if Maddalena can walk out of Montreal with the welterweight title.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Jack Della Maddalena UFC

Related

Arman Tsarukyan

Arman Tsarukyan denies turning down UFC 313 fight against Justin Gaethje

Fernando Quiles - February 27, 2025
Dana White
UFC

UFC parts ways with five fighters in latest roster purge

Fernando Quiles - February 27, 2025

More UFC roster exits have been revealed at the end of February.

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell
UFC

Chuck Liddell reveals his favorite active UFC champion

Harry Kettle - February 27, 2025

UFC legend Chuck Liddell has revealed who his favorite current UFC world champion is to watch in the Octagon.

Justin Gaethje
Rafael Fiziev

Justin Gaethje’s official replacement for UFC 313 fight revealed

Harry Kettle - February 27, 2025

UFC star Justin Gaethje officially has a replacement for his co-main event at UFC 313 in the wake of Dan Hooker pulling out of the contest.

Joaquin Buckley
UFC

UFC contender Joaquin Buckley questions why boxers are still making more than him: “I’d beat the dog out of these pugilists b*tches”

Harry Kettle - February 27, 2025

UFC contender Joaquin Buckley has questioned why boxers are still making more money than him in the midst of his recent run of form.

Dricus du Plessis

Former title challenger Marvin Vettori takes aim at Dricus du Plessis’ fight style

Harry Kettle - February 27, 2025
Jamahal Hill, Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

UFC announces stacked UFC Kansas City card including Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Rountree main event

Cole Shelton - February 26, 2025

The UFC will be returning to Kansas City on April 26 and the promotion announced the first few fights including Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Rountree.

Henry Cejudo, Jason Herzog
UFC

WATCH | Henry Cejudo confronts referee Jason Herzog over controversial UFC Seattle main event

Josh Evanoff - February 26, 2025

Henry Cejudo recently caught up with Jason Herzog following their controversial meeting at UFC Seattle.

Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski reveals plans for only a few more fights before UFC retirement: "Sail off in the sunset"

Josh Evanoff - February 26, 2025

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has an eye on retirement.

Jean Silva, Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Jean Silva becomes the latest to offer to fight Justin Gaethje at UFC 313: "I'm like a hitman"

Josh Evanoff - February 26, 2025

Rising star Jean Silva wants to face Justin Gaethje at UFC 313.