Jack Della Maddalena plans to ‘steamroll’ Belal Muhammad in UFC 315 title fight
Jack Della Maddalena isn’t short on confidence going into his first UFC championship opportunity.
Maddalena will challenge Belal Muhammad for the UFC welterweight title in the main event of UFC 315 on May 10. Initially, the UFC brass planned to have Shavkat Rakhmonov challenge Muhammad for the 170-pound gold. Rakhmonov suffered an injury and won’t be ready to compete, so Maddalena stepped up.
Ahead of his first UFC title fight, the Australian bruiser doesn’t appear to be showing any nerves.
Jack Della Maddalena Sees Emphatic Title Win Over Belal Muhammad
In an interview with Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie.com, Jack Della Maddalena expressed his belief that he will run through Belal Muhammad to secure UFC gold for the first time in his pro MMA career.
“I think I’m going to steam(roll) him,” Della Maddalena told MMA Junkie. “I think I can get the finish. That would be the icing on the cake, get a finish and start the championship reign.”
Maddalena was going to collide with Leon Edwards in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card in London before getting the call to face Muhammad. The welterweight challenger discussed the difference in preparing for Edwards and Muhammad.
“I think Leon and Belal are different opponents,” Della Maddalena said. “I think Leon is a good striker, and he’s probably happy to sit on his back foot where Belal comes forward and tries to go for the grappling. It’s a big change, but I’ve fought people that come forward and try to grapple me my whole career, so it’s no change for me.
“It’s the biggest opportunity, and I have 10 weeks to sharpen all the tools, and I’m looking forward to it.”
During the first UFC 315 press conference, Muhammad vowed to make Maddalena “Remember The Name” when the two clash. He said that Maddalena has gone from the “kiddie pool” to a shark tank. Time will tell if Muhammad can maintain his hold on the gold or if Maddalena can walk out of Montreal with the welterweight title.
