Arman Tsarukyan denies turning down UFC 313 fight against Justin Gaethje

Arman Tsarukyan Explains Why He Isn’t Fighting Justin Gaethje

In a new post on his X account, Justin Gaethje claimed a slew of big names such as Charles Oliveira, Max Holloway, and Dustin Poirier declined the fight. Arman Tsarukyan’s name was also mentioned.

Arman and Charles understandably said no. Max and Dustin understandably said no. Moicano got the call and said no. Props to Fiziev for volunteering to fly across the world and take this fight. Big risk here for me taking this rematch against and elite striker. Life’s a trip. Best… — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) February 27, 2025

“Arman and Charles understandably said no. Max and Dustin understandably said no. Moicano got the call and said no. Props to Fiziev for volunteering to fly across the world and take this fight. Big risk here for me taking this rematch against and elite striker. Life’s a trip. Best live show on earth going down March 8th.”

Tsarukyan has since cleared the air on why he ended up not being a replacement opponent for the upcoming pay-per-view event.

I didn’t say no, I accepted immediately and asked for a 160lbs catchweight 11 days out from weigh ins, UFC said that wasn’t an option https://t.co/3IfQ3Rjhv5 — Arman Tsarukyan UFC (@ArmanUfc) February 27, 2025

“I didn’t say no, I accepted immediately and asked for a 160lbs catchweight 11 days out from weigh ins, UFC said that wasn’t an option.”

Some fans believe Tsarukyan should’ve taken the bout to get back in the UFC’s good graces. He pulled out of a UFC 311 title fight against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev just before fight night due to an injury believed to be caused by weight cutting issues. UFC CEO Dana White has publicly said that Tsarukyan will not be getting the next crack at Makhachev’s 155-pound gold.

What happens next with Tsarukyan remains to be seen. It’s hard to imagine he will get a rematch against Makhachev given the circumstances surrounding UFC 311 and now 313. We’ll keep you posted on what’s next for the No. 1-ranked UFC lightweight.