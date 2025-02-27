Arman Tsarukyan denies turning down UFC 313 fight against Justin Gaethje

By Fernando Quiles - February 27, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan is speaking out following claims that he turned down a UFC 313 fight against Justin Gaethje.

Arman Tsarukyan

Gaethje was expecting to share the Octagon with Dan Hooker inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 8. That plan went awry when Hooker suffered a hand injury during training. While “The Hangman” says he’ll be ready to return around International Fight Week, UFC matchmakers opted to find a replacement.

As a result, Gaethje will be fighting Rafael Fiziev a second time, but “The Highlight” says other options were being explored.

Arman Tsarukyan Explains Why He Isn’t Fighting Justin Gaethje

In a new post on his X account, Justin Gaethje claimed a slew of big names such as Charles Oliveira, Max Holloway, and Dustin Poirier declined the fight. Arman Tsarukyan’s name was also mentioned.

“Arman and Charles understandably said no. Max and Dustin understandably said no. Moicano got the call and said no. Props to Fiziev for volunteering to fly across the world and take this fight. Big risk here for me taking this rematch against and elite striker. Life’s a trip. Best live show on earth going down March 8th.”

Tsarukyan has since cleared the air on why he ended up not being a replacement opponent for the upcoming pay-per-view event.

“I didn’t say no, I accepted immediately and asked for a 160lbs catchweight 11 days out from weigh ins, UFC said that wasn’t an option.”

Some fans believe Tsarukyan should’ve taken the bout to get back in the UFC’s good graces. He pulled out of a UFC 311 title fight against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev just before fight night due to an injury believed to be caused by weight cutting issues. UFC CEO Dana White has publicly said that Tsarukyan will not be getting the next crack at Makhachev’s 155-pound gold.

What happens next with Tsarukyan remains to be seen. It’s hard to imagine he will get a rematch against Makhachev given the circumstances surrounding UFC 311 and now 313. We’ll keep you posted on what’s next for the No. 1-ranked UFC lightweight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Arman Tsarukyan Justin Gaethje UFC

