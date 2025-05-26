Jack Della Maddalena plans on getting advice from Alexander Volkanovski ahead of possible Islam Makhachev fight

UFC champion Jack Della Maddalena may enlist the help of Alexander Volkanovski ahead of a possible Islam Makhachev showdown.

At UFC 315, Jack Della Maddalena shocked a lot of people when he was able to defeat Belal Muhammad. In doing so, he became the new UFC welterweight champion, giving Australia two champs in the promotion. The other, of course, is the great Alexander Volkanovski, who was able to reclaim his featherweight gold against Diego Lopes earlier this year.

Now, though, Della Maddalena needs to focus on what will almost certainly be the toughest test of his career – a likely collision with lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Islam has made it clear he wants to move up to 170 pounds, and it’s expected that he’ll get an immediate title shot.

In a recent interview, Della Maddalena was asked if he’ll pick the brain of Volkanovski, who fought Makhachev twice.