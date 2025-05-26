Jack Della Maddalena plans on getting advice from Alexander Volkanovski ahead of possible Islam Makhachev fight
UFC champion Jack Della Maddalena may enlist the help of Alexander Volkanovski ahead of a possible Islam Makhachev showdown.
At UFC 315, Jack Della Maddalena shocked a lot of people when he was able to defeat Belal Muhammad. In doing so, he became the new UFC welterweight champion, giving Australia two champs in the promotion. The other, of course, is the great Alexander Volkanovski, who was able to reclaim his featherweight gold against Diego Lopes earlier this year.
RELATED: Alexander Volkanovski makes prediction for possible Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria fight
Now, though, Della Maddalena needs to focus on what will almost certainly be the toughest test of his career – a likely collision with lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Islam has made it clear he wants to move up to 170 pounds, and it’s expected that he’ll get an immediate title shot.
In a recent interview, Della Maddalena was asked if he’ll pick the brain of Volkanovski, who fought Makhachev twice.
Della Maddalena wants Volkanovski’s help
“Yeah, 100 percent, I definitely plan to,” Della Maddalena told The West Sport. “After the last two fights, I’ve spent a bit of time in Woolongong. So yeah, I think, [it will] probably be the first stop to go to Woolongong, talk to Volk, see what he reckons.”
“I think Islam is a better version of Belal,” Della Maddalena said. “The striking on the feet, I think it’s easier than Belal because he’s more… he’ll stay in one stance. He’s more [of a] traditional style, but yeah, he’s the pound-for-pound No. 1 so it’s a tough fight.
“But I guess we will just watch all these fights again, make a solid game plan, then just start working at it. From pretty much now, I’m going to start working on ways to beat him, ways to get back to my feet, stuffing the takedown, but I’m pretty confident I can get this one done.”
Quotes via MMA Fighting
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Volkanovski Islam Makhachev Jack Della Maddalena UFC