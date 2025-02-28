Ex-UFC champion says Belal Muhammad faces ‘different threat’ against Jack Della Maddalena

By Fernando Quiles - February 28, 2025

Belal Muhammad may not have such an easy time against Jack Della Maddalena, says one former UFC champion.

Belal Muhammad Jack Della Maddalena Staredown

Muhammad vs. Maddalena has been booked for UFC 315. With Shavkat Rakhmonov on the shelf due to an injury, Maddalena has stepped up to challenge Muhammad for the UFC Welterweight Championship. Muhammad will enter the May 10 title defense as a betting favorite.

In the eyes of one ex-UFC titleholder, this fight may not be as clear-cut as some believe it will be.

RELATED: JACK DELLA MADDALENA PLANS TO ‘STEAMROLL’ BELAL MUHAMMAD IN UFC 315 TITLE FIGHT

Kamaru Usman Thinks JDM Could Upset Belal Muhammad

During a recent edition of the “Pound 4 Pound Podcast w/Kamaru & Henry,” Kamaru Usman said he won’t be counting Jack Della Maddalena out against Belal Muhammad.

“I think he’s a sleeper guy,” Usman said. “I’ve seen him fight and obviously I do know how to beat a guy like that, but the one thing about him is he’s so relaxed to where it’s very, very hard to beat him. When I say beat him, I don’t mean just win the fight. It’s very, very hard to discourage him from trying.”

Usman went on to say that Muhammad will have to switch things up since he initially expected to fight Rakhmonov.

“It’s an intriguing fight,” Usman said. “I don’t think it’s a landslide that Belal is going to win the fight. I do think it’s a very intriguing fight. Honestly, I like the fight and I can’t wait to see it. I think JDM presents a different threat than what Belal was expecting.”

Usman also mentioned that one key to victory for JDM will be to mix up his strikes. “The Nigerian Nightmare” believes this is a strength of Maddalena and it could pose some problems for “Remember The Name.”

This will be Muhammad’s first attempt at a successful UFC title defense. He captured the gold in the main event of UFC 304 last year, defeating Leon Edwards in enemy territory via unanimous decision. As for Maddalena, this will be his first crack at UFC gold. He was initially going to face Edwards on a UFC London card.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

