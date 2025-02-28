UFC 313: Could Justin Gaethje secure another lightweight title shot?

Justin Gaethje Feels UFC Title Shot Looms

During an appearance on “The Jim Rome Show,” Justin Gaethje discussed possibly punching his ticket for a shot at the UFC Lightweight Championship (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I mean, I’m always shooting for Makhachev. Right now, he’s the champion,” Gaethje said on “The Jim Rome Show.” “And we saw with Poirier, I beat him and then he fought for the belt. I think timing is such a huge factor in this sport.

“With Charles (Oliveira) already losing to him twice, him being ahead of me; (Arman) Tsarukyan having his chance and pulling out the day of the fight or the night before, is definitely detrimental to his chances; (Ilia) Topuria coming up (to lightweight) and Makhachev saying he needs to fight somebody else first; there’s really not a lot of guys. And so with the huge win here and certainly a finish, I think they’re going to have to consider me. I’ve never fought him, and that’s what we’re looking for.”

Gaethje’s last fight was back in April 2024. He suffered a last-second knockout loss to Max Holloway on the UFC 300 card. It’s considered to be one of the most memorable knockouts in UFC history. Leading up to the finish, it was one-sided affair in favor of “Blessed.”

Now that he’s had time to rest, Gaethje is hoping to rebound with a victory and potentially another shot at the top prize in the 155-pound division.