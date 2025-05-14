Alexander Volkanovski questions decision after Jose Aldo’s defeat at UFC 315

By Harry Kettle - May 14, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski is the latest fighter to question the judges after Jose Aldo’s controversial defeat at UFC 315.

Jose Aldo

Last weekend, Jose Aldo competed for what was likely the final time in mixed martial arts. He squared off against Aiemann Zahabi in a brutal encounter and in the end, he lost via decision. While some thought it was a fair call from the judges, a lot of fans and pundits alike heavily questioned it, suggesting that Jose was the clear winner of the contest.

Regardless of which camp you fall into, it was a bittersweet way for someone like Aldo to go out. While there’s always a chance he goes back on his decision to retire again, that was a bad loss to take, especially when he had Zahabi badly hurt in the third and final round.

One of Aldo’s former opponents, Alexander Volkanovski, had the following to say on how it played out.

Volkanovski’s thoughts on Aldo’s loss

“I want to talk about the Aldo fight. Obviously, reasonably fair, I get it,” Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel. “But when you talk about damage, I know he ended up very tired on the bottom in that third round. Aldo won Round 1, but they gave the other two to his opponent. The second one, again, very close. Aldo slowed down a little bit in the end of the second round, so maybe that’s why they edged that round to the other guy. I want to talk about the third round.

“It was clear Aldo pretty much the whole way through that round. I think even the start of that, but in the middle of it, when he hurt his opponent and when we talk damage, it doesn’t get anymore damaging than that.

“He rocked him, dropped him with a punch, then dropped him with a crazy kick. Credit to him not going asleep. I don’t know how he stayed awake from that. That was a proper soccer kick to the head. Gets up, another kick, got dropped like three times.

“I know he’s tired, and you see him gassed then he gets taken down and he starts getting elbowed, and the guy dominated the last bit, but was that enough when you’re losing most of the round and you got proper beat up where the ref could have stopped it once he got kicked and dropped again? Like, it was that close to being finished.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

