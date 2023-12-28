Islam Makhachev sends warning to Justin Gaethje following recent callout

Islam Makhachev has sent a warning to BMF title holder Justin Gaethje following his recent callout.

The current UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev (25-1 MMA) is not mincing words after the most recent callout from Justin Gaethje (25-4 MMA).

It was just yesterday that ‘The Highlight’ posted a message to ‘X‘ aimed at both Makhachev and UFC CEO Dana White advising he’s ‘waiting on the call’ to challenge the Russian for the belt:

“Waiting on the call. Ready when you are @ufc @danawhite Let’s see who can kick the others head off first @MAKHACHEVMMA Do Bronx had his shot and didn’t show up for the rematch. It is what it is.”

Makhachev was quick to respond, saying:

I can do more than kicking, be careful 😉😴💤 https://t.co/yyCSbd7mVm — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) December 27, 2023

“I can do more than kicking, be careful”

Islam Makhachev is sporting 13 consecutive victories in the cage, his most recent KO win coming against Alexander Volkanovski (26-3 MMA) this past October at UFC 294.

Justin Gaethje has 3 wins and 2 losses in his last 5 fights in the Octagon. Gaethje most recently defeated Dustin Poirier (29-8 MMA) by KO this past July at UFC 291.

As for whether or not we’ll see Makhachev vs. Gaethje next, it’s unclear, as Dana White had previously indicated it would be Charles Oliveira who would be next in line for the lightweight belt.

Oliveira (34-9 MMA) was set to fight Makhachev at UFC 294 but had to withdraw due to an injury sustained while in training. It would have been rematch of their UFC 280 title fight in October of 2022, which saw Makhachev defeat ‘do Bronx’ by submission at 3:16 of round 2.

Volkanovski ended up replacing Oliveira on short notice at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi.

Would you like to see Justin Gaethje get the nod over Oliveira to fight Islam Makhachev next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!