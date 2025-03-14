Arman Tsarukyan expects Ilia Topuria to challenge Islam Makhachev for UFC lightweight title next

Tsarukyan Thinks Topuria Has Dibs on UFC Lightweight Title Shot

During an interview with The Schmo, Arman Tsarukyan shared his belief that Ilia Topuria is destined to challenge Islam Makhachev for the 155-pound gold (via MMAJunkie).

“I think so,” Tsarukyan said on Ilia Topuria being next for Makhachev. “And I’m open for everybody from the top five. I don’t want to fight someone from the top 10 because I’m the No. 1 contender, and I’ve got to fight for the title.”

Tsarukyan will be paying close attention to the top five rankings in the UFC lightweight division. As far as other matchups, such as Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett, “Akhalkalakets” isn’t exactly impressed.

“I don’t know. They’re both not good, so I don’t follow them,” Tsarukyan told The Schmo. “It’s like a 50-50 fight. It’s just a hype fight. I don’t watch their fights because they’re not on my level. It’s top-five fighters or real contenders’ fights.”

Tsarukyan was scheduled to challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 311. The Armenian was forced to pull out of the fight before the weigh-ins due to a back injury. Dana White has made it clear that Tsarukyan will not be next in line to fight Makhachev.