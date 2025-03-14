Arman Tsarukyan expects Ilia Topuria to challenge Islam Makhachev for UFC lightweight title next

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 14, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan believes the next UFC lightweight title challenger will be Ilia Topuria.

Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria

Recently, Dana White announced that the main event of UFC 314 will determine a new UFC Featherweight Champion. Topuria will officially vacate the 145-pound gold once Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes begins. Topuria made the decision to relinquish the featherweight title in favor of moving up to the lightweight division.

While many assume that Topuria will get an immediate crack at Islam Makhachev for the 155-pound title, White has said that Makhachev has plenty of options on the table.

RELATED: ILIA TOPURIA’S DECISION TO DROP UFC FEATHERWEIGHT TITLE IS DELUSIONAL, SAYS TOP MMA COACH

Tsarukyan Thinks Topuria Has Dibs on UFC Lightweight Title Shot

During an interview with The Schmo, Arman Tsarukyan shared his belief that Ilia Topuria is destined to challenge Islam Makhachev for the 155-pound gold (via MMAJunkie).

“I think so,” Tsarukyan said on Ilia Topuria being next for Makhachev. “And I’m open for everybody from the top five. I don’t want to fight someone from the top 10 because I’m the No. 1 contender, and I’ve got to fight for the title.”

Tsarukyan will be paying close attention to the top five rankings in the UFC lightweight division. As far as other matchups, such as Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett, “Akhalkalakets” isn’t exactly impressed.

“I don’t know. They’re both not good, so I don’t follow them,” Tsarukyan told The Schmo. “It’s like a 50-50 fight. It’s just a hype fight. I don’t watch their fights because they’re not on my level. It’s top-five fighters or real contenders’ fights.”

Tsarukyan was scheduled to challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 311. The Armenian was forced to pull out of the fight before the weigh-ins due to a back injury. Dana White has made it clear that Tsarukyan will not be next in line to fight Makhachev.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Arman Tsarukyan Ilia Topuria Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Diego Lopes, Ilia Topuria

Diego Lopes expects Ilia Topuria to do well at lightweight, still hopes they can end up fighting

Cole Shelton - March 14, 2025
Mike Perry, Robbie Lawler
Robbie Lawler

Robbie Lawler provides retirement update amid rumors of BKFC fight against Mike Perry: "Never say never"

Josh Evanoff - March 14, 2025

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler isn’t saying never on a BKFC fight against Mike Perry.

Nick Diaz
Nick Diaz

Jason 'Mayhem' Miller offers health update on former rival Nick Diaz: "He's getting it together"

Josh Evanoff - March 14, 2025

Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller has provided a promising update on his former UFC rival Nick Diaz.

Jon Anik
Mauricio Ruffy

Jon Anik thinks one UFC fighter has serious potential to become breakout star

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 14, 2025

One rising UFC lightweight has caught the attention of Jon Anik.

Marvin Vettori UFC weigh in
Roman Dolidze

UFC Vegas 104 weigh-in results: Good news for Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 14, 2025

The UFC Vegas 104 weigh-ins have wrapped up, and there were three scale fails.

Magomed Ankalaev, UFC 313, Alex Pereira, Pros react, UFC

Alex Pereira's coaches believe he defeated Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313

Harry Kettle - March 14, 2025
Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski admits having self doubt ahead of UFC 314 return

Harry Kettle - March 14, 2025

UFC legend Alexander Volkanovski has admitted to having some self doubt ahead of his return to the cage at UFC 314.

AI Image of Magomed in front of mountains
Magomed Ankalaev

UFC champion Magomed Ankalaev takes a shot at Jon Jones

Harry Kettle - March 14, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev has taken a shot at current heavyweight king Jon Jones.

Anthony Smith
UFC

Anthony Smith explains why UFC Kansas City is his retirement fight: "It's final"

Cole Shelton - March 13, 2025

Anthony Smith has confirmed his UFC Kansas City fight against Mingyang Zhang will be his final fight.

Andrei Arlovski
UFC

Andrei Arlovski set for first fight since leaving the UFC at Dirty Boxing 1

Josh Evanoff - March 13, 2025

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski will compete in the boxing ring later this month.