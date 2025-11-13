Isaac Dulgarian handed NSAC suspension amidst FBI’s probe into alleged fight fixing

Former UFC fighter Isaac Dulgarian has been handed a suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission for alleged fight fixing.

Isaac Dulgarian has been handed his first disciplinary action since his controversial loss to Yadier del Valle at UFC Vegas 110 and his release from the promotion.

Dulgarian is accused of being involved in alleged fight fixing after his loss to Del Valle at UFC Vegas 110. Just hours before the event, Dulgarian went from a modest betting favorite to a significant underdog, with many bettors placing wagers on Dulgarian to lose in the first round.

Dulgarian went on to lose by first-round submission (rear-naked choke) midway through Round 1. As UFC CEO Dana White explained in recent comments, the UFC contacted the FBI immediately after Dulgarian’s loss to investigate.

Dulgarian was cut from the promotion hours after UFC Vegas 110, ending his four-fight stint in the UFC featherweight division. Weeks after the event, Dulgarian has been handed an indefinite suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission, with additional punishment potentially forthcoming.

NSAC to meet on long-term Isaac Dulgarian suspension next week

Ahead of next week’s monthly NSAC meeting, Dulgarian has been temporarily suspended, and an extended suspension could be on the horizon. Dulgarian, his team, and his management have all denied wrongdoing.

White and the UFC spoke with Dulgarian just before the fight to ask about suspicious betting activity and whether or not Dulgarian was involved in ‘shady business’. According to White, Dulgarian vehemently denied the accusation and said, ‘I’m going to kill this guy. ‘

Several prominent sportsbooks offered refunds to bettors who placed wagers on the Dulgarian fight. As of this writing, the FBI’s investigation, in collaboration with the UFC, remains ongoing.

Dulgarian made his UFC debut in August 2023 in a first-round TKO win over Francis Marshall. He ended up going 2-2 in the promotion with losses to Christian Rodriguez and Del Valle.