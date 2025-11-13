Isaac Dulgarian handed NSAC suspension amidst FBI’s probe into alleged fight fixing

By Curtis Calhoun - November 13, 2025
Isaac Dulgarian inside the Octagon at the UFC Apex

Former UFC fighter Isaac Dulgarian has been handed a suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission for alleged fight fixing.

Isaac Dulgarian has been handed his first disciplinary action since his controversial loss to Yadier del Valle at UFC Vegas 110 and his release from the promotion.

Dulgarian is accused of being involved in alleged fight fixing after his loss to Del Valle at UFC Vegas 110. Just hours before the event, Dulgarian went from a modest betting favorite to a significant underdog, with many bettors placing wagers on Dulgarian to lose in the first round.

Dulgarian went on to lose by first-round submission (rear-naked choke) midway through Round 1. As UFC CEO Dana White explained in recent comments, the UFC contacted the FBI immediately after Dulgarian’s loss to investigate.

Dulgarian was cut from the promotion hours after UFC Vegas 110, ending his four-fight stint in the UFC featherweight division. Weeks after the event, Dulgarian has been handed an indefinite suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission, with additional punishment potentially forthcoming.

NSAC to meet on long-term Isaac Dulgarian suspension next week

Ahead of next week’s monthly NSAC meeting, Dulgarian has been temporarily suspended, and an extended suspension could be on the horizon. Dulgarian, his team, and his management have all denied wrongdoing.

White and the UFC spoke with Dulgarian just before the fight to ask about suspicious betting activity and whether or not Dulgarian was involved in ‘shady business’. According to White, Dulgarian vehemently denied the accusation and said, ‘I’m going to kill this guy. ‘

Several prominent sportsbooks offered refunds to bettors who placed wagers on the Dulgarian fight. As of this writing, the FBI’s investigation, in collaboration with the UFC, remains ongoing.

Dulgarian made his UFC debut in August 2023 in a first-round TKO win over Francis Marshall. He ended up going 2-2 in the promotion with losses to Christian Rodriguez and Del Valle.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Isaac Dulgarian UFC Videos

Related

Kyle Daukaus

Kyle Daukaus eager to fight at MSG, expects to finish Gerald Meerschaert early at UFC 322

Cole Shelton - November 13, 2025
Ian Machado Garry Carlos Prates
UFC

Carlos Prates sees a chance to jump Ian Garry and Sean Brady: "I strongly believe I’ll be next for the belt"

Dylan Bowker - November 13, 2025

Carlos Prates has a layout for how he could vault over Ian Garry, who has a win over him, as well as Sean Brady, depending on how his fight plays out. UFC 322 is not just a card with tremendous importance to the welterweight division, but there are multiple fights playing out over the coming days that can inform the 170-pound hierarchy.

Chael Sonnen on the set of The Ultimate Fighter, opposite Leon Edwards in the cage at UFC London
Leon Edwards

Chael Sonnen names UFC 322 star 'the best fighter in the UFC' despite two-fight skid

Curtis Calhoun - November 13, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen named Leon Edwards the best fighter on the roster despite a two-fight skid entering UFC 322.

Sean Strickland appears at the UFC 312 press conference, opposite Brandon Royval at UFC 317
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland backs UFC star Brandon Royval's harsh dismissal of fighting at The White House

Curtis Calhoun - November 13, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland backed Brandon Royval’s viral rant about fighting at The White House.

Shavkat Rakhmonov UFC fighter introduction
Shavkat Rakhmonov

UFC welterweight division has moved on from Shavkat Rakhmonov, says reigning champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 13, 2025

Shavkat Rakhmonov hasn’t been seen in action in a while, and a reigning UFC champion thinks the welterweight division is moving on.

Bo Nickal

Bo Nickal explains why he's 'grateful' for his first career loss ahead of UFC 322 return

Cole Shelton - November 13, 2025
Jack Della Maddalena UFC 322 Fight Week
Jack Della Maddalena

Jack Della Maddalena gets advice from champion ahead of UFC 322 clash with Islam Makhachev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 13, 2025

Jack Della Maddalena has gotten some pointers from a current champion before UFC 322.

Leon Edwards UFC Octagon
Sean Brady

Surging welterweight lays out path for Leon Edwards victory at UFC 322

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 13, 2025

A surging welterweight has revealed what he expects from Leon Edwards at UFC 322.

Bo Nickal weigh-in
UFC

Bo Nickal responds to fan criticism ahead of return at UFC 322

Harry Kettle - November 13, 2025

UFC prospect Bo Nickal has given his thoughts on those who have criticized him since his loss to Reinier de Ridder.

Leon Edwards UFC fighter introduction
UFC

Leon Edwards isn't bothered by fans overlooking him ahead of UFC 322

Harry Kettle - November 13, 2025

Former UFC champion Leon Edwards isn’t too concerned about fans overlooking him heading into UFC 322 this weekend.