Carlos Prates sees a chance to jump Ian Garry and Sean Brady: “I strongly believe I’ll be next for the belt”

By Dylan Bowker - November 13, 2025
Ian Machado Garry Carlos Prates

Carlos Prates has a layout for how he could vault over Ian Garry, who has a win over him, as well as Sean Brady, depending on how his fight plays out. UFC 322 is not just a card with tremendous importance to the welterweight division, but there are multiple fights playing out over the coming days that can inform the 170-pound hierarchy.

Prates prepares to take on former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards, with Jack Della Maddalena defending his 170-pound crown against Islam Makhachev in the main event set for Saturday, November 15th. The subsequent weekend, Ian Machado Garry will collide with another ex-UFC welterweight kingpin in Belal Muhammad in the co-main event of UFC Qatar.

Giving his broader overview of the division after conceding a strong and exciting win for Machado Garry over Muhammad could get him a title crack, Prates said [via MMA Fighting],

“I don’t know how things work in the UFC but Ian Garry has taken two last-minute fights, so the UFC kind of owes him — like, ‘let’s set the guy up at least once, he’s been taking last-minute fights.’ Maybe if he beats Belal Muhammad, I believe he’ll go for the belt. But if Sean Brady has a boring fight with [Michael] Morales and Ian Garry loses and I knock out Edwards, I strongly believe I’ll be next for the belt.”

Carlos Prates on the challenge that awaits him at UFC 322

Carlos Prates is known for an action intensive, striking heavy style but doesn’t seem confident that Leon Edwards will want to play that game in their clash this weekend. The Fighting Nerds product mentioned, in the same referenced interview with MMA Fighting, that he feels as if the former champ will play a more conservative game filled with jabs and feints with a defined focus on defensive responsibility.

Prates mentioned that he feels Edwards generally favors that kind of style but that the reservedness in terms of not overextending with the offense will be especially noticeable with the UK fighter here as ‘Rocky’ is coming off of back to back losses. Carlos Prates aims to force Edwards out of that composure and into more of a fire fight with fans the world over ready to eagerly tune in to see who can truly implement their gameplan to best effect.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Carlos Prates UFC

Related

Kyle Daukaus

Kyle Daukaus eager to fight at MSG, expects to finish Gerald Meerschaert early at UFC 322

Cole Shelton - November 13, 2025
Isaac Dulgarian inside the Octagon at the UFC Apex
UFC

Isaac Dulgarian handed NSAC suspension amidst FBI's probe into alleged fight fixing

Curtis Calhoun - November 13, 2025

Former UFC fighter Isaac Dulgarian has been handed a suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission for alleged fight fixing.

Chael Sonnen on the set of The Ultimate Fighter, opposite Leon Edwards in the cage at UFC London
Leon Edwards

Chael Sonnen names UFC 322 star 'the best fighter in the UFC' despite two-fight skid

Curtis Calhoun - November 13, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen named Leon Edwards the best fighter on the roster despite a two-fight skid entering UFC 322.

Sean Strickland appears at the UFC 312 press conference, opposite Brandon Royval at UFC 317
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland backs UFC star Brandon Royval's harsh dismissal of fighting at The White House

Curtis Calhoun - November 13, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland backed Brandon Royval’s viral rant about fighting at The White House.

Shavkat Rakhmonov UFC fighter introduction
Shavkat Rakhmonov

UFC welterweight division has moved on from Shavkat Rakhmonov, says reigning champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 13, 2025

Shavkat Rakhmonov hasn’t been seen in action in a while, and a reigning UFC champion thinks the welterweight division is moving on.

Bo Nickal

Bo Nickal explains why he's 'grateful' for his first career loss ahead of UFC 322 return

Cole Shelton - November 13, 2025
Jack Della Maddalena UFC 322 Fight Week
Jack Della Maddalena

Jack Della Maddalena gets advice from champion ahead of UFC 322 clash with Islam Makhachev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 13, 2025

Jack Della Maddalena has gotten some pointers from a current champion before UFC 322.

Leon Edwards UFC Octagon
Sean Brady

Surging welterweight lays out path for Leon Edwards victory at UFC 322

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 13, 2025

A surging welterweight has revealed what he expects from Leon Edwards at UFC 322.

Bo Nickal weigh-in
UFC

Bo Nickal responds to fan criticism ahead of return at UFC 322

Harry Kettle - November 13, 2025

UFC prospect Bo Nickal has given his thoughts on those who have criticized him since his loss to Reinier de Ridder.

Leon Edwards UFC fighter introduction
UFC

Leon Edwards isn't bothered by fans overlooking him ahead of UFC 322

Harry Kettle - November 13, 2025

Former UFC champion Leon Edwards isn’t too concerned about fans overlooking him heading into UFC 322 this weekend.