Yuya Wakamatsu predicts knockout finish against Joshua Pacio in ONE 173 world title defense

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 13, 2025
Yuya Wakamatsu defeated Adriano Moraes at ONE 172

Championship warfare awaits when Japan’s newly crowned flyweight king defends his throne against a fellow divisional ruler seeking two-division glory. Yuya Wakamatsu has already visualized exactly how his first title defense ends in Tokyo.

The 30-year-old champion battles Joshua Pacio for the ONE Flyweight MMA World Title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, inside Tokyo’s Ariake Arena. The Japanese titleholder makes his first championship defense against the reigning ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion.

Wakamatsu enjoyed a fairytale moment in March when he knocked out Adriano Moraes in the first round at ONE 172 to claim the vacant flyweight title. Now he has the opportunity to complete a perfect 2025 by defeating another legend on Japanese soil.

The champion carries nine promotional wins and a four-fight winning streak into this blockbuster matchup. His pressure-forward style creates explosive exchanges when he steps in and out of range, forcing opponents to make split-second defensive decisions.

He anticipates a stylistic clash that produces fireworks from the opening bell. The champion plans to showcase his standup game while hunting for the clean connection that ends Pacio’s two-division dreams in devastating fashion.

“I want to show my stand-up game. It’s really a kill-or-be-killed feeling. I want to come out on top and catch my opponent clean. Either knock him unconscious or drop him, then finish with ground-and-pound until the referee steps in. That’s the ideal finish for me,” he said.

“My own style is to apply pressure, stepping in and then stepping back out. So when I compare our styles, I think they match up well.”

Yuya Wakamatsu acknowledges Joshua Pacio’s dangerous all-around skill set

Yuya Wakamatsu recognizes the significant threat posed by the 29-year-old Baguio City native seeking multi-division glory. Joshua Pacio arrives at flyweight as the reigning strawweight king with a 14-4 promotional record featuring nine finishes.

The Lions Nation MMA fighter recently captured his sixth strawweight title by finishing Jarred Brooks in their trilogy bout. He evened their rivalry at 2-1 after winning the last two encounters, demonstrating championship resilience when stakes reach their highest levels.

Pacio brings dangerous striking coupled with true all-around abilities that make him difficult to prepare for completely. He controls fights brilliantly while carrying knockout power in every technique from knees to punches to kicks.

His ability to finish with one shot creates constant danger throughout five-round fights. The Filipino legend proved through multiple title reigns that experience matters when pressure builds during championship rounds.

While confident in his abilities, Wakamatsu understands defeating Pacio requires perfect execution of his game plan. The Japanese champion must impose his will early while avoiding the calculated counters that made Pacio arguably the greatest strawweight in promotional history.

“He’s a dangerous striker and a true all-rounder. He controls the fight really well. And he has knockout power in every strike. Knees, punches, and kicks are all dangerous. He can finish with one shot,” he said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship Yuya Wakamatsu

Related

Takeru Segawa

Takeru predicts devastating finish of Denis Puric at ONE 173 in Tokyo

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 13, 2025
Superlek Kiatmoo9 kicks Nabil Anane
ONE Championship

Three under-the-radar fights to watch at ONE 173 on November 16

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 12, 2025

Desperate circumstances breed dangerous collisions. Takeru Segawa carries the sting of his shocking first-round knockout loss to Rodtang Jitmuangnon into hostile territory against a battle-tested veteran hungry to prove age means nothing.

Aung La N Sang, Brandon Vera, ONE Championship
ONE Championship

Aung La N Sang to receive ONE Championship Hall of Fame honor at ONE 173 in Tokyo

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 12, 2025

Myanmar’s greatest sports hero closes his legendary journey with the ultimate recognition. Aung La N Sang sacrificed two decades building a legacy that transcended personal glory to inspire an entire nation through martial arts excellence.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao
ONE Championship

ONE 173: Nong-O aims to stop Rodtang's redemption while Stamp tests reconstructed knee

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 11, 2025

Former bantamweight king Nong-O Hama brings technical brilliance and devastating kicks into the most emotionally complex fight of either warrior’s career. The vacant ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title demands someone’s dreams crumble in Tokyo.

Suakim
ONE Championship

Suakim promises to give his all against Jake Peacock at ONE 173: "100 percent"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 11, 2025

Traditional Thai aggression collides with hybrid striking innovation when veterans and rising stars meet under Tokyo lights. Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin brings more than 200 professional fights worth of knowledge into his toughest promotional test.

Rodtang invites friend and mentor Nong-O to "fierce" battle at ONE 173: "The time has come for us to meet"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 10, 2025
Rafael Lovato Jr
Rafael Lovato Jr.

Rafael Lovato Jr. respects Giancarlo Bodoni's grappling game ahead of ONE 173: "He's very complete"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 10, 2025

Experience battles youth when Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu royalty collides with modern systematization. Rafael Lovato Jr. studied his opponent extensively and discovered a complete grappler without exploitable weaknesses.

bodoni
ONE Championship

Giancarlo Bodoni brings punishing pressure into Rafael Lovato Jr. clash at ONE 173

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 9, 2025

Suffocating pressure defines championship grappling. Giancarlo Bodoni built his reputation through methodical dismantling of opponents who discover escape routes closed before recognizing danger.

Jake Peacock
ONE Championship

Jake Peacock promises surprise style against Suakim: "They're gonna get something completely different"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 9, 2025

Evolution defines Jake Peacock’s approach to every training camp. The British-Canadian striker promises that expectations mean nothing when his reinvented style debuts Sunday night in Tokyo.

Nadaka
ONE Championship

Nadaka prepares for cerebral battle against Numsurin: "I expect it to be a tough fight"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 6, 2025

Mental warfare begins before the opening bell. Nadaka recognizes that Numsurin Chor Ketwina brings cerebral danger more threatening than raw power into their championship collision.