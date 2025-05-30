UFC 317 poster revealed ahead of blockbuster International Fight Week card

The official poster has been revealed for UFC 317, which will be headlined by Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is gearing up for a blockbuster event at the end of next month. The promotion will be putting on their annual International Fight Week event, UFC 317. The main event is the real draw as Charles Oliveira and Ilia Topuria prepare to lock horns for the soon to be vacant lightweight championship, with Islam Makhachev preparing to make his shift up to the welterweight division.

In the co-main event of the evening, Alexandre Pantoja will defend his belt against perennial contender Kai Kara-France. Beyond that, there are a parade of interesting fights that look set to draw in the masses, both casual and hardcore. The UFC knows and understands that this is their opportunity to really showcase their product for the world to see, and we don’t think they’re going to miss their opportunity with a card that is shaping up very nicely.

Ahead of UFC 317, the official poster has been revealed as we get closer and closer to fight night.