UFC 317 poster revealed ahead of blockbuster International Fight Week card
The official poster has been revealed for UFC 317, which will be headlined by Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira.
The Ultimate Fighting Championship is gearing up for a blockbuster event at the end of next month. The promotion will be putting on their annual International Fight Week event, UFC 317. The main event is the real draw as Charles Oliveira and Ilia Topuria prepare to lock horns for the soon to be vacant lightweight championship, with Islam Makhachev preparing to make his shift up to the welterweight division.
In the co-main event of the evening, Alexandre Pantoja will defend his belt against perennial contender Kai Kara-France. Beyond that, there are a parade of interesting fights that look set to draw in the masses, both casual and hardcore. The UFC knows and understands that this is their opportunity to really showcase their product for the world to see, and we don’t think they’re going to miss their opportunity with a card that is shaping up very nicely.
Ahead of UFC 317, the official poster has been revealed as we get closer and closer to fight night.
One night. Two belts.
We’re less than ONE MONTH away from #UFC317‼️ pic.twitter.com/47G09HRdtj
— UFC (@ufc) May 29, 2025
UFC 317 awaits
For the Ultimate Fighting Championship, this is the time to really turns things up a gear. Their summer schedule is starting to look really stacked and while things could always fall through, it’s looking promising.
Given that they’re in the midst of TV negotiations, it’ll be really interesting to see what happens from here.
What do you make of the UFC 317 poster? Do you feel as if they need to get more creative with it as they look forward to the future? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
