Jon Jones names the most overrated fighter in the UFC

UFC champion Jon Jones has given his thoughts on who the most overrated fighter in the promotion is.

Right now, there are far more questions than answers when it comes to Jon Jones. The UFC heavyweight champion is obviously one of the greatest of all time, but the majority of fans and pundits are feeling pretty frustrated with him at the moment. He is seemingly refusing to fight interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, despite the fact that it’s the biggest fight available to make right now in the sport – perhaps outside of Islam Makhachev vs Ilia Topuria.

For Jones, he doesn’t seem to see much of an issue with this. He’s enjoying his time in Thailand, he’s having fun, and he isn’t giving too much thought to his next fight (if he has one). There’s a chance that he’s simply holding out for more money from the UFC but either way, things are looking a bit bleak for those who want to see the heavyweight division get moving.

In a recent interview, Jones opened up on several topics. This includes naming the fighter he considers to be the most overrated on the current UFC roster. The answer, perhaps, won’t surprise you.