Ilia Topuria shockingly ends bitter UFC feud with Paddy Pimblett: ‘We all make mistakes’

By Curtis Calhoun - December 15, 2025
Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett face off in the Octagon at UFC 317

One of the UFC’s hottest feuds might be concluding, with recent remarks by Ilia Topuria about Paddy Pimblett.

Ilia Topuria’s ongoing hiatus from competition resulted in the UFC booking an interim lightweight title fight between Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje at UFC 324 next month. As Topuria deals with issues away from the Octagon, Pimblett and Gaethje will fight to face Topuria in the undisputed lightweight titleholder’s return to the Octagon.

As UFC 324 draws closer, we could be getting closer to seeing one of the UFC’s longest feuds result in a grudge match in the cage. Topuria and Pimblett have been on each other’s nerves for years, stemming from a social media controversy and most recently exemplified by a heated face-to-face at UFC 317.

But Pimblett sent Topuria well wishes amidst the latter’s ongoing family issues, and it didn’t take long for Topuria to take notice.

Ilia Topuria shares rare praise of Paddy Pimblett ahead of UFC 324 title fight

In a recent interview with ESPN Deportes, Topuria expressed a rare tone towards his bitter adversary.

“I always said he looked like someone who’s a super entertaining guy who did a superb job,” Topuria said of Pimblett.

“He had his slips with a tweet that he made about Georgia. But I think we all learn from our mistakes. Deep down, I notice that he is a person who understands family problems, personal problems, and respects it.

“What will happen in the octagon is something that really excites everyone. At the end of the day, we are professionals, and we’ll have a professional match.” (h/t Bloody Elbow)

Pimblett most recently defeated Michael Chandler at UFC 314 to remain unbeaten in his promotional tenure. Topuria won the then-vacant lightweight belt by knocking out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317.

While it’s possible that Topuria vs. Pimblett could come to fruition, Topuria’s recent remarks about a move to boxing have raised eyebrows. In the meantime, it appears long-term tensions have cooled off between the two longtime rivals.

