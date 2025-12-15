Giga Chikadze releases post-fight statement after shocking KO loss at UFC Vegas 112

By Curtis Calhoun - December 15, 2025
Giga Chikadze walks to the Octagon for his fight at UFC Vegas 112

UFC featherweight star Giga Chikadze addressed retirement speculation after a brutal knockout loss at UFC Vegas 112 to continue his ongoing skid.

Once on the cusp of a UFC featherweight title shot, Giga Chikadze’s struggles in the Octagon continued brutally at UFC Vegas 112 last Saturday.

Chikadze, who faced Kevin Vallejos after back-to-back losses to Arnold Allen and David Onama, was looking to get back on track and return to the featherweight title picture. The talented striker won his first seven UFC fights before a unanimous decision defeat to Calvin Kattar in January 2022.

Midway into Round 2 of the fight, Vallejos caught Chikadze with a spinning backfist followed by elbow strikes to finish Chikadze inside the Octagon. It was regarded as one of the wildest knockouts of the year, during an event full of impressive finishes.

After his third-straight loss, Chikadze took to social media to apologize to his loved ones for seeing him get badly compromised inside the cage.

Giga Chikadze apologizes to family after brutal knockout defeat at UFC Vegas 112

In a recent social media post, Chikadze broke his silence following a nasty defeat at UFC Vegas 112.

“It’s a game of inches. Some days you’re the hammer, some days you’re the nail. Unfortunately, last night wasn’t my day,” Chikadze said.

“I put in a lot of work and preparation, and I truly believed in it. I felt in a great shape. I’m sorry to my kids, my wife, and my family who sacrificed so much and went through a lot to support me. I never wanted them to see me like this.

“Grateful to my team and everyone who stood by me. Everything is written by God, and I trust him in both victory and defeat,” Chikadze continued. “No doubt, I will be back again!”

Chikadze’s last win came against Alex Caceres at UFC Singapore in August 2023.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

