Kyoji Horiguchi set to face Top 5 flyweight in massive title eliminator at UFC Vegas 113

Former UFC flyweight title challenger Kyoji Horiguchi could secure another shot at the belt with a win in his upcoming fight.

UFC flyweight contender Kyoji Horiguchi’s return to the promotion has greatly exceeded the expectations of fans and pundits. After finding success in Rizin and Bellator following an up-and-down first UFC stint, the UFC gave Horiguchi another opportunity to make a run at the title, winning his promotional return earlier this year at UFC Qatar.

Horiguchi defeated Tagir Ulanbekov by submission a UFC Qatar, re-entering the latest UFC flyweight Top 15 rankings and beginning his latest pursuit of a world title. Amidst dramatic changes at the top of the flyweight division, there’s a good chance that Horiguchi will earn a title shot with another win or two inside the Octagon.

Luckily, Horiguchi won’t have to wait much longer to make his case, as he’s reportedly set to face off with one of the division’s most dangerous contenders.

Kyoji Horiguchi set to welcome Amir Albazi back to the Octagon in UFC Vegas 113 co-main

As announced by the UFC on Sunday, UFC Vegas 113 features a flyweight co-main event between Kyoji Horiguchi and Amir Albazi (17-2) on February 7th at the Apex. This will mark Albazi’s first fight since a unanimous decision loss to former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno at UFC Edmonton in November 2024.

Before falling to Moreno, Albazi was unbeaten in the UFC with wins over the likes of Kai Kara-France, Alessandro Costa, and Francisco Figueiredo. A win over Horiguchi would move Albazi back into the title conversation.

UFC Vegas 113 is headlined by a bantamweight matchup between Mario Bautista and Vinicius Oliveira, which will mark the first Apex event broadcast on Paramount+, the new broadcasting home of the promotion.

The UFC’s next event takes place on UFC 324, featuring an interim lightweight title bout between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett on January 24th in Las Vegas.