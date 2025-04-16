Ilia Topuria offers stunning reaction to Paddy Pimblett’s win over Michael Chandler at UFC 314

Paddy Did What He Had to, Says Topuria

During an appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Ilia Topuria shared his reaction to Paddy Pimblett’s win over Michael Chandler. Topuria isn’t exactly impressed by the challenge that Chandler put forth (via MMAFighting).

“He did a great job,” Topuria said of Pimblett. “He did what he had to do, but for me… I’m going to be completely honest with you, for me, Chandler, he never was an extraordinary fighter. He was like an average level fighter. Who did he beat in the UFC? So he beat Dan Hooker and Tony Ferguson, when [Ferguson] was almost 40 years old.”

Topuria went on to say that Chandler’s fighting style is something you’d expect to see in a bar rather than the Octagon.

“At the end of the day, you see wars,” Topuria said. “It’s a very competitive fight. You see almost a bar fight. You see two guys in the middle of the Octagon exchanging punches, but you don’t see technique. You don’t see skills.”

“La Leyenda” recently vacated the UFC Featherweight Championship in favor of a move up to 155 pounds. That leaves the door open for Topuria to fight Pimblett down the line. The two have had some beef brewing over the years, as Topuria isn’t pleased with comments Pimblett has made about Georgia.