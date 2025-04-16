Ilia Topuria offers stunning reaction to Paddy Pimblett’s win over Michael Chandler at UFC 314

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 16, 2025

Ilia Topuria has reacted to Paddy Pimblett’s dominant UFC 314 win over Michael Chandler.

Paddy Pimblett Ilia Topuria

Pimblett has been a rising star in the UFC lightweight division, but many wondered how he would fare against “Iron.” It was a high-profile fight for “The Baddy,” and he passed the test with exceptional results. He battered Chandler to score a third-round TKO finish. It was a one-sided thrashing, and Pimblett has now emerged as a top lightweight contender.

Topuria got to see Pimblett’s victory and he believes “The Baddy” performed well, but the opposition is a question mark for him.

RELATED: PADDY PIMBLETT EXPLAINS WHY HE DIDN’T CALL OUT ILIA TOPURIA AFTER UFC 314 WIN

Paddy Did What He Had to, Says Topuria

During an appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Ilia Topuria shared his reaction to Paddy Pimblett’s win over Michael Chandler. Topuria isn’t exactly impressed by the challenge that Chandler put forth (via MMAFighting).

“He did a great job,” Topuria said of Pimblett. “He did what he had to do, but for me… I’m going to be completely honest with you, for me, Chandler, he never was an extraordinary fighter. He was like an average level fighter. Who did he beat in the UFC? So he beat Dan Hooker and Tony Ferguson, when [Ferguson] was almost 40 years old.”

Topuria went on to say that Chandler’s fighting style is something you’d expect to see in a bar rather than the Octagon.

“At the end of the day, you see wars,” Topuria said. “It’s a very competitive fight. You see almost a bar fight. You see two guys in the middle of the Octagon exchanging punches, but you don’t see technique. You don’t see skills.”

“La Leyenda” recently vacated the UFC Featherweight Championship in favor of a move up to 155 pounds. That leaves the door open for Topuria to fight Pimblett down the line. The two have had some beef brewing over the years, as Topuria isn’t pleased with comments Pimblett has made about Georgia.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Kyoji Horiguchi

Kyoji Horiguchi open to fighting training partner Alexandre Pantoja: 'Friends can make good money'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 16, 2025
Alexander Volkanovski
Movsar Evloev

Alexander Volkanovski reveals why Movsar Evloev is an intriguing UFC title challenger

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 16, 2025

Newly minted UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski has revealed why a fight with Movsar Evloev is intriguing to him.

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley
Merab Dvalishvili

UFC president Dana White defends Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’Malley 2

Harry Kettle - April 16, 2025

UFC president Dana White has defended the promotion’s decision to book a rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley.

Movsar Evloev
UFC

Movsar Evloev issues defiant response to Yair Rodriguez’s title shot claim

Harry Kettle - April 16, 2025

UFC featherweight contender Movsar Evloev has given his thoughts on Yair Rodriguez claiming that he should receive a title shot after UFC 314.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Islam Makhachev
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov gives his thoughts on most competitive title fight for Islam Makhachev

Harry Kettle - April 16, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov has given his thoughts on who Islam Makhachev’s most competitive fight could be at lightweight.

Tom Aspinall

Former World’s Strongest Man admits that he was humbled by Tom Aspinall in training

Harry Kettle - April 16, 2025
Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo believes Max Holloway "100 percent" beats the UFC 314 version of Alexander Volkanovski

Cole Shelton - April 15, 2025

Henry Cejudo believes that had Max Holloway fought Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 314, the Hawaiian would have gotten his hand raised.

Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria
Islam Makhachev

Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why Islam Makhachev doesn’t want to fight Ilia Topuria

BJ Penn Staff - April 15, 2025

UFC star Islam Makhachev does not want to fight Ilia Topuria — at least, if his friend and mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov is to be believed.

Sean O'Malley., Israel Adesanya, UFC 316, MMA
Sean O'Malley

WATCH | Sean O'Malley trains with Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 316 title fight

BJ Penn Staff - April 15, 2025

Sean O’Malley has been training with one of the best fighters in MMA history ahead of his UFC 316 rematch with Merab Dvalishvili.

Joe Rogan, Ilia Topuria, UFC, MMA
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan welcomes UFC star Ilia Topuria to podcast

BJ Penn Staff - April 15, 2025

It’s been a little while since a UFC star appeared on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. The wait is over, thanks to a recent visit from former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.