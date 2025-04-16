WATCH | Former UFC fighter punches fan after latest stoppage loss

By BJ Penn Staff - April 16, 2025

Some hardcore MMA fans may remember Alex Nicholson from his brief stint as a member of the UFC roster. Well, Nicholson has long since left the promotion, but is still competing regularly in combat sports, and his latest fight ended with a little extra drama.

Alex Nicholson, UFC, MMA

Nicholson, a training partner of “Platinum” Mike Perry, debuted in the UFC in 2016, suffering a devastating submission loss to Misha Cirkunov at light heavyweight. He then dropped down to middleweight. In his first middleweight fight, he scored a first-round KO over Devin Clark — one of the best wins of his career. Unfortunately, he was then defeated by Sam Alvey and Jack Hermansson, and was sent packing from the promotion.

Nicholson has been extremely busy since then, competing in almost 25 fights across various combat sports disciplines. That includes a handful of fights in major promotions like the PFL and BKFC. Some have gone his way, but others have ended in fairly brutal fashion for him.

Nicholson had his latest fight late last month, taking on Darion Abbey at XFC 52: The Awakening. It didn’t go his way, as he suffered first-round stoppage loss.

Unfortunately, the violence continued after he’d left the cage.

On his way backstage, Nicholson was harassed by a classless and probably drunk fan. After his loss to Abbey, which left him with a damaged eye, he couldn’t keep his cool, and ended up throwing hands with the fan.

See it below:

Former UFC talent Alex Nicholson explains brawl with fan

The UFC veteran later explained what happened after his latest fight. As you can tell from the video, he wasn’t exactly the one who initiated the drama, and seems to be standing by his actions.

“I believed I would never see out of that eye again then he grabs my arm and whispers in my ear ‘I’ll kill you p***y loser,” Nicholson wrote. “Some souls should be recycled by the good lord.

“Unrighteous always will learn to be humble around me,” the UFC veteran added. “I can see!! I am healthy and will compete again. For the record I slap this guy 1000/1000 times. God bless.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Alex Nicholson UFC

