Kyoji Horiguchi open to fighting training partner Alexandre Pantoja: ‘Friends can make good money’

Horiguchi vs. Pantoja?

In an interview with Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie.com, Kyoji Horiguchi discussed the biggest different between his first UFC run and what he has in store for his second stint with the company.

“I know every situation (now),” Horiguchi said, when asked about how he’s changed since that fight one decade ago. “I’ve improved a lot. I’d like to try that technique in the UFC.”

As far as a potential clash with Pantoja goes, the Japanese star believes the two can put their friendship aside for a training camp in order to make the flyweight title clash a reality.

“Yeah (we’re) fighters and friends,” Horiguchi said. “Friends can make good money. It’s going to be good. If we decide to fight, maybe (we train) in separate rooms with a little bit more specific training.”

The feeling is mutual, as Pantoja has said he’d have no issue mixing it up with Horiguchi down the line. First, Horiguchi must get past Tagir Ulanbekov at UFC Azerbaijan on June 21. Ulanbekov is the No. 10-ranked UFC flyweight, and Horiguchi can reemerge in the rankings with a win in his UFC return.

Time will tell if Horiguchi can once again earn a UFC title shot down the line. Pantoja also figures to have some worthy challengers if he can hang on to his top spot. While not official at this time, many expect Pantoja to put his gold at stake against Kai Kara-France next. If Kara-France doesn’t work out, Manel Kape is also available.