Paddy Pimblett explains why he didn’t call out Ilia Topuria after UFC 314 win

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has explained why he didn’t call out long-time rival Ilia Topuria after his win at UFC 314.

On Saturday night, Paddy Pimblett picked up the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career. He defeated Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314 in Miami, and he did so pretty convincingly. He dominated Chandler from start to finish before eventually getting the TKO win in the third round.

In addition to his submission prowess, his striking also looked a whole lot better than it has done in the past. Pimblett went on to call out a parade of names in his post-fight interview, but one man that he’s had beef with for a long time is none other than former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

We now know that Topuria is set to make his way up to 155 pounds in order to try and win a second world title. In his post-fight press conference appearance, Pimblett explained why he didn’t explicitly call out Topuria when given the chance to do so.