Paddy Pimblett explains why he didn’t call out Ilia Topuria after UFC 314 win
UFC star Paddy Pimblett has explained why he didn’t call out long-time rival Ilia Topuria after his win at UFC 314.
On Saturday night, Paddy Pimblett picked up the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career. He defeated Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314 in Miami, and he did so pretty convincingly. He dominated Chandler from start to finish before eventually getting the TKO win in the third round.
RELATED: Paddy Pimblett sends scathing message to Ilia Topuria amid UFC lightweight move
In addition to his submission prowess, his striking also looked a whole lot better than it has done in the past. Pimblett went on to call out a parade of names in his post-fight interview, but one man that he’s had beef with for a long time is none other than former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.
We now know that Topuria is set to make his way up to 155 pounds in order to try and win a second world title. In his post-fight press conference appearance, Pimblett explained why he didn’t explicitly call out Topuria when given the chance to do so.
Pimblett’s view on Topuria
“To be honest, I forgot about him,” Pimblett laughed, during a post-fight news conference. “I forgot all about him or I would’ve mentioned him in the cage, you know what I mean? I don’t call him ‘Hand Sanitizer Boy’ any more. … But like I said, I literally forgot all about him. That’s how irrelevant he is. I’m ranked higher than he is at lightweight, so I’d love to welcome him to 155.
“Apparently, he’s sitting out and waiting for the title shot,” Pimblett said. What I just did to Chandler is half the blue print of beating him. He’s even more of a midget than Chandler is. I’ll do the exact same thing of what I did to Chandler. But as I said, anyone can get it, all the names I mentioned.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Are you at all interested in seeing this fight next? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Ilia Topuria Paddy Pimblett UFC