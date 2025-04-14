Paddy Pimblett explains why he didn’t call out Ilia Topuria after UFC 314 win

By Harry Kettle - April 14, 2025

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has explained why he didn’t call out long-time rival Ilia Topuria after his win at UFC 314.

Ilia Topuria, Paddy Pimblett

On Saturday night, Paddy Pimblett picked up the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career. He defeated Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314 in Miami, and he did so pretty convincingly. He dominated Chandler from start to finish before eventually getting the TKO win in the third round.

RELATED: Paddy Pimblett sends scathing message to Ilia Topuria amid UFC lightweight move

In addition to his submission prowess, his striking also looked a whole lot better than it has done in the past. Pimblett went on to call out a parade of names in his post-fight interview, but one man that he’s had beef with for a long time is none other than former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

We now know that Topuria is set to make his way up to 155 pounds in order to try and win a second world title. In his post-fight press conference appearance, Pimblett explained why he didn’t explicitly call out Topuria when given the chance to do so.

Pimblett’s view on Topuria

“To be honest, I forgot about him,” Pimblett laughed, during a post-fight news conference. “I forgot all about him or I would’ve mentioned him in the cage, you know what I mean? I don’t call him ‘Hand Sanitizer Boy’ any more. … But like I said, I literally forgot all about him. That’s how irrelevant he is. I’m ranked higher than he is at lightweight, so I’d love to welcome him to 155.

“Apparently, he’s sitting out and waiting for the title shot,” Pimblett said. What I just did to Chandler is half the blue print of beating him. He’s even more of a midget than Chandler is. I’ll do the exact same thing of what I did to Chandler. But as I said, anyone can get it, all the names I mentioned.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Are you at all interested in seeing this fight next? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Dominick Reyes

Dominick Reyes declares he has the “best left in the game” after UFC 314

Harry Kettle - April 14, 2025
Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Dana White gives his thoughts on Michael Chandler's future following UFC 314

Harry Kettle - April 14, 2025

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the fighting future of Michael Chandler following his loss at UFC 314.

Joe Rogan UFC
UFC

Joe Rogan reacts to controversial UFC 314 fight stoppage

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 13, 2025

Joe Rogan let his opinion be known on a controversial stoppage during the UFC 314 event.

Alexander Volkanovski
Movsar Evloev

Alexander Volkanovski names 2 potential challengers following UFC 314 title win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 13, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski has two names in mind for the first title defense of his second UFC Featherweight Championship reign.

Paddy Pimblett, Conor McGregor
UFC

Paddy Pimblett pokes fun at Conor McGregor for losing UFC 314 bet

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 13, 2025

Paddy Pimblett has some words for Conor McGregor after the “Notorious” one bet against him at UFC 314.

Paddy Pimblett vs Michael Chandler UFC 314

Paddy Pimblett thinks Michael Chandler may have fouled him intentionally at UFC 314

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 13, 2025
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes UFC 314
UFC

Diego Lopes reacts to UFC 314 loss against Alexander Volkanovski

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 13, 2025

Diego Lopes is ready to move forward after falling short in his bid for UFC gold.

Paddy Pimblett and Joe Rogan UFC 314
Paddy Pimblett

Dana White gushes over Paddy Pimblett's UFC 314 performance: 'You can't doubt the kid anymore'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 13, 2025

Dana White is singing the praises of Paddy Pimblett following UFC 314.

Dana White, Bryce Mitchell
Dana White

Dana White praises Bryce Mitchell following his defeat at UFC 314

Harry Kettle - April 13, 2025

UFC president Dana White has praised Bryce Mitchell following his defeat to Jean Silva at UFC 314 last night.

Patricio Pitbull Freire
UFC

Patricio Pitbull releases statement following debut defeat at UFC 314

Harry Kettle - April 13, 2025

Patricio Pitbull has released a short statement in the wake of his defeat to Yair Rodriguez at UFC 314 in Miami last night.