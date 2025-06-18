Ignacio Bahamondes claims he’s “willing to die” against Rafael Fiziev at UFC Baku: “It’s going to be fireworks”

Ignacio Bahamondes is expecting a war against Rafael Fiziev at UFC Baku.

Bahamondes is set to take on the 11th-ranked Fiziev in a three-round co-main event scrap. Both men are strikers, so Bahamondes is eager to throw down, and he says he’s preparing for a war and willing to die against Fiziev.

“Fiziev is a striker just like me,” Bahamondes told MMA Junkie. “I think wherever he is good, I’m way better than him. On the ground, after my fight with Jalin Turner, my ground game has been exceeding its limit. My ground game is every time more dangerous, but I would love to take this fight to the three rounds. I would like to dominate my opponent for three rounds so I have time to show everything I got, everything I got in my arsenal, and take him to school for three rounds.

“It’s going to be fireworks for three rounds, five minutes, whatever the fight lasts. It’s going to be fireworks,” Bahamondes continued. “You know Fiziev doesn’t play, he goes to fight, and you know I don’t play either. I’m going to stand in there, and I’m going to try and finish him. So, it’s going to be exciting to see that fight how it goes because I’m willing to die in there. So, I hope he’s there and ready to die, too.”

Ignacio Bahamondes knows this is his chance to enter the lightweight ranks, so he won’t let the opportunity pass him.