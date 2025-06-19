Allycia Hellen Rodrigues puts atomweight crown on line versus Johanna Persson at ONE Fight Night 33

Reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues defends her strap against Swedish striker Johanna Persson, ONE Championship has announced.

The clash headlines ONE Fight Night 33 on Friday, July 11, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Rodrigues captured the atomweight crown in August 2020 at ONE: A NEW BREED with a stunning victory over three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex in a move that shocked the world.

Since then, the Brazilian has continued to be unstoppable. She’s successfully defended her belt three times with her unrelenting punches and devastating clinch work.

Her most recent showing came this past April at ONE Fight Night 29. On short notice, Rodrigues stopped decorated challenger Marie McManamon in the fourth round. That performance showcased her thunderous kicks and technical prowess. Rodrigues also proved her worth as the living embodiment of accepting a fight any time, anywhere.

Meanwhile, Persson brings serious credentials to her debut outing. The 30-year-old Swede boasts WBC and ISKA World Titles. She’s also captured multiple European, Nordic, and Swedish Championships throughout her career.

The challenger’s forward-marching aggression could pose problems for Rodrigues. Her clean combination striking and gritty clinch attacks have provided her the opportunity to test the atomweight Muay Thai queen in her freshman appearance.

At ONE Fight Night 33, Rodrigues will need to overcome a dangerous opponent who’s dominated the European circuit. Persson’s trophy case speaks to her quality and championship experience.