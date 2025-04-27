Ian Machado Garry reflects on late scare against Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 27, 2025

Ian Machado Garry shared what was going through his mind when Carlos Prates attempted to rally in their UFC Kansas City headliner.

Ian Machado Garry punches Carlos Prates

Garry’s distance management and fight IQ were on full display for his bout with Prates this past Saturday. In the first three rounds, many were wondering when Prates would put his foot on the gas. Garry wasn’t allowing the Brazilian bruiser to close the distance. In the fourth round, Prates began to find more success tagging his opponent.

Prates looked to have Garry in trouble in the final round, but he couldn’t pull off the finish. Garry won the fight via unanimous decision.

Garry on Late Rally From Prates

Speaking to reporters during the UFC Kansas City post-fight press conference, Ian Machado Garry admitted that he doesn’t know what hit him in the final frame.

“I’m going to have to go back and look at that,” Garry said. “I have no idea. I think he caught me with something, I jumped on a leg and he defended well and we ended up in a scramble, but I have no idea.”

Garry was then asked if he had his bell rung, but “The Future” believes it was a flash.

“No, no, no, I knew exactly where I was,” Garry said. “I was completely present. There was one thing going through my head: do not stop, keep moving, keep going because it’s hard to hit somebody that keeps moving and you have to readjust just like on the feet. I say this to everyone when I teach at home or when I teach around the world to my friends: The second you stop it only gets worse.”

Garry has earned a backup spot for the UFC 315 main event between welterweight champion Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena. As for Prates, he has suffered his first defeat under the UFC banner and his seventh pro MMA loss.

