Ian Machado Garry reflects on late scare against Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City

Garry on Late Rally From Prates

Speaking to reporters during the UFC Kansas City post-fight press conference, Ian Machado Garry admitted that he doesn’t know what hit him in the final frame.

“I’m going to have to go back and look at that,” Garry said. “I have no idea. I think he caught me with something, I jumped on a leg and he defended well and we ended up in a scramble, but I have no idea.”

Garry was then asked if he had his bell rung, but “The Future” believes it was a flash.

“No, no, no, I knew exactly where I was,” Garry said. “I was completely present. There was one thing going through my head: do not stop, keep moving, keep going because it’s hard to hit somebody that keeps moving and you have to readjust just like on the feet. I say this to everyone when I teach at home or when I teach around the world to my friends: The second you stop it only gets worse.”

Garry has earned a backup spot for the UFC 315 main event between welterweight champion Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena. As for Prates, he has suffered his first defeat under the UFC banner and his seventh pro MMA loss.