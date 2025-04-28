Nong-O plans to be more aggressive in pivotal rematch versus Kongthoranee
Former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama is out to prove that his flyweight Muay Thai loss to Kongthoranee Sor Sommai earlier this year was nothing more than a fluke.
The Thai legend meets the #3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 this Friday, May 2, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.
Nong-O lost a narrow split-decision to Kongthoranee this past February at ONE Fight Night 28. The judges’ scorecards had many people torn, including ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.
So in this fateful rematch, the 38-year-old plans to be the aggressor. He wants to showcase his signature style in order to put a stamp on his performance.
“For this fight, I want to utilize my punches more, and be more aggressive, put on more pressure against Kongthoranee,” he said.
“Again, I want to land more powerful shots than before.”
Nong-O gunning for World Title opportunity with victory at ONE Fight Night 31
Nong-O Hama ruled ONE Championship’s bantamweight Muay Thai division for many years. Now that he’s dropped down to flyweight, he has plans to hold gold one more time.
Before joining ONE Championship, Nong-O was a dominant flyweight star before finding his feet at bantamweight.
As he looks at the flyweight landscape, he believes a win over Kongthoranee can propel him into the World Title picture. However, he’s well aware that he’ll have to bide his time while his fellow flyweights settle their scores.
“In the current rankings, there is Kongthoranee, Nakrob, and ‘you know who can’t make weight.’ And Superlek, but Superlek should be getting ready for the rubber match with Nabil,” Nong-O said.
“If I win, right? I hope ONE Championship can give me the chance to fight for the title.”