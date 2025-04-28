Nong-O plans to be more aggressive in pivotal rematch versus Kongthoranee

Former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama is out to prove that his flyweight Muay Thai loss to Kongthoranee Sor Sommai earlier this year was nothing more than a fluke.

The Thai legend meets the #3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 this Friday, May 2, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Nong-O lost a narrow split-decision to Kongthoranee this past February at ONE Fight Night 28. The judges’ scorecards had many people torn, including ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

So in this fateful rematch, the 38-year-old plans to be the aggressor. He wants to showcase his signature style in order to put a stamp on his performance.

“For this fight, I want to utilize my punches more, and be more aggressive, put on more pressure against Kongthoranee,” he said.

“Again, I want to land more powerful shots than before.”