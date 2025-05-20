Ian Machado Garry responds to Jack Della Maddalena’s comments about his child

UFC contender Ian Machado Garry has responded to recent comments made by Jack Della Maddalena regarding his child.

One thing we know about Ian Machado Garry is that he isn’t afraid to get under the skin of his opponents. He is more than happy to go blow for blow with them on the microphone, largely in the name of building interest for their eventual encounter in the cage. For the most part, he seems pretty comfortable in this environment, and he did during UFC 315 fight week when he decided to have some fun with Jack Della Maddalena.

He jokingly got his son to give Della Maddalena some chocolate treats, with Machado Garry being the back-up fighter in case JDM missed weight. In response, Jack suggested that Ian’s son may not actually be his, which seemed like a pretty dramatic escalation of the situation.

Now, Machado Garry has responded to that dig, and he doesn’t seem too concerned about it.