Ian Machado Garry responds to Jack Della Maddalena’s comments about his child

By Harry Kettle - May 20, 2025

UFC contender Ian Machado Garry has responded to recent comments made by Jack Della Maddalena regarding his child.

Ian Machado Garry

One thing we know about Ian Machado Garry is that he isn’t afraid to get under the skin of his opponents. He is more than happy to go blow for blow with them on the microphone, largely in the name of building interest for their eventual encounter in the cage. For the most part, he seems pretty comfortable in this environment, and he did during UFC 315 fight week when he decided to have some fun with Jack Della Maddalena.

He jokingly got his son to give Della Maddalena some chocolate treats, with Machado Garry being the back-up fighter in case JDM missed weight. In response, Jack suggested that Ian’s son may not actually be his, which seemed like a pretty dramatic escalation of the situation.

Now, Machado Garry has responded to that dig, and he doesn’t seem too concerned about it.

Machado Garry hits back at Della Maddalena

“There’s a playful joke about a child giving a fighter M&Ms with the baseline comedy of, ‘Take these, eat these, miss weight and my daddy will step in and win a world title.’ That’s just a laugh. It’s low-level,” Machado Garry said. “Then to go out there and say the comments that he said was just immature. It shows that he’s very sensitive. Because if he’s said something like that, which he’s never acted out of his character, which means what I was doing on fight week irritated him enough to trigger him to say something like that.

“It means when I do fight him, I’m going to open up a whole can of irritation. Because I reckon he’s mentally weak. I can get in his head. But I’ll never stoop so low as to mention his child and his children and his wife, because I don’t need to. I walk in there in the octagon. I’ll punch the mouth off him. I’ll take his belt. I don’t need to say anything.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Ian Garry Jack Della Maddalena UFC

