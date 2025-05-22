Merab Dvalishvili teases rival Sean O’Malley in champion’s latest skit

By Harry Kettle - May 22, 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili teased rival Sean O’Malley in a recent skit ahead of UFC 316.

Sean O'Malley Merab Dvalishvili

At UFC 316, Merab Dvalishvili will defend his UFC bantamweight championship against Sean O’Malley. It comes in the wake of their battle at Noche UFC, where Merab was able to wrestle the belt away from ‘Suga’. Ever since then, O’Malley hasn’t fought, whereas ‘The Machine’ has been able to successfully defend his title against Umar Nurmagomedov.

RELATED: Sean O’Malley’s coach claims the Sphere lights contributed to ‘Suga’ losing at UFC 306

There’s a lot of intrigue in the air regarding how this fight is going to play out. Dvalishvili is clearly going to be the favorite given what he was able to achieve in their first altercation, but in equal measure, you can’t count out someone like O’Malley – especially given his overwhelming power.

One thing that Dvalishvili has become known for are his skits on social media. In the lead-up to fight night, he’s released a new one as he continues to tease his foe.

 

Dvalishvili teases O’Malley

While there’s certainly an element of bad blood between these two, it definitely feels like there’s also some mutual respect. Dvalishvili knows what kind of challenge O’Malley poses, and on the flip side, Sean now understands just how dominant Merab’s wrestling can be. There’s every chance that we get a very similar looking fight in the rematch, but hopefully, both men are able to mix it up a bit.

Are you excited to see what happens when these two run it back at UFC 316? If you had to predict who will come out on top, who would it be and why? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

