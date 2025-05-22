Merab Dvalishvili teases rival Sean O’Malley in champion’s latest skit

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili teased rival Sean O’Malley in a recent skit ahead of UFC 316.

At UFC 316, Merab Dvalishvili will defend his UFC bantamweight championship against Sean O’Malley. It comes in the wake of their battle at Noche UFC, where Merab was able to wrestle the belt away from ‘Suga’. Ever since then, O’Malley hasn’t fought, whereas ‘The Machine’ has been able to successfully defend his title against Umar Nurmagomedov.

There’s a lot of intrigue in the air regarding how this fight is going to play out. Dvalishvili is clearly going to be the favorite given what he was able to achieve in their first altercation, but in equal measure, you can’t count out someone like O’Malley – especially given his overwhelming power.

One thing that Dvalishvili has become known for are his skits on social media. In the lead-up to fight night, he’s released a new one as he continues to tease his foe.