Carlos Prates vows to “smash” Ian Machado Garry at UFC Kansas City: “I’m going to knock him out”
Carlos Prates is oozing with confidence ahead of his UFC Kansas City main event against Ian Machado Garry.
Prates is set for his second main event and another step-up in competition to take on Garry. It’s an intriguing welterweight matchup, and if the Brazilian wins, he will be closing in on a title shot. However, Prates is the betting underdog, but he doesn’t care as he’s confident he won’t just win, but will KO Garry.
“I’m going to show him a lot of things,” Prates said to MMAJunkie. “I’m going to show him who is the fighter. And I’m going to smash him. I’m going to knock him out and become really close to becoming UFC welterweight champion, really close to fighting for the title.”
If Prates does KO Garry, it would be a statement win and would put him into title contention. He also isn’t fazed by Garry’s trash-talk in the lead-up to their UFC Kansas City fight.
Ian Machado Garry has called Carlos Prates a quitter and expects him to struggle on Saturday night.
Yet, Prates has full confidence in himself as he says this is just like any other fight, where he will go in there and KO his opponent.
“When some fighters do what he’s doing is because his mind is not so strong like mine,” Prates said. “He’s trying to break my mind because maybe at some point in his life or some fight, somebody did it to him. Now he’s afraid about me starting to do it with him, so he starts to do it with me. Nothing has changed. Saturday night, I’m going to go there, listen to my music, walk out, step in the cage and get one more win, one more bonus, knock him out and that’s it.”
Carlos Prates enters the fight on an 11-fight winning streak and is a perfect 4-0 in the UFC and is coming off a KO win over Neil Magny. Prates is currently ranked 13th at welterweight.
