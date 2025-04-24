Carlos Prates vows to “smash” Ian Machado Garry at UFC Kansas City: “I’m going to knock him out”

Carlos Prates is oozing with confidence ahead of his UFC Kansas City main event against Ian Machado Garry.

Prates is set for his second main event and another step-up in competition to take on Garry. It’s an intriguing welterweight matchup, and if the Brazilian wins, he will be closing in on a title shot. However, Prates is the betting underdog, but he doesn’t care as he’s confident he won’t just win, but will KO Garry.

“I’m going to show him a lot of things,” Prates said to MMAJunkie. “I’m going to show him who is the fighter. And I’m going to smash him. I’m going to knock him out and become really close to becoming UFC welterweight champion, really close to fighting for the title.”

If Prates does KO Garry, it would be a statement win and would put him into title contention. He also isn’t fazed by Garry’s trash-talk in the lead-up to their UFC Kansas City fight.