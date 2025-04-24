Israel Adesanya admits he did ‘three macro shroom trips’ before beating Alex Pereira at UFC 287

By BJ Penn Staff - April 24, 2025

Israel Adesanya waited a long time to beat Alex Pereira. As it turns out, his training camp for his long-awaited UFC win over the Brazilian included an interesting detail: psychedelic mushrooms.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 287, UFC

Adesanya finally beat Pereira at UFC 287 in 2023. It was his fourth fight with the fearsome Brazilian, and he had lost each previous encounter. Their first two fights were contested under kickboxing rules, and their third was in the UFC. Pereira won the first by decision, and the second and third with brutal knockouts.

Adesanya discussed his long-awaited win over Pereira on the Pound 4 Pound podcast with his fellow former UFC champs Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo. During the conversation, he admitted to using mushrooms before the fight.

“The Pereira fight in Miami, I did three macro ‘shroom trips in the shower, where I was able to just f**king hone in,” Adesanya said (via MMA Mania). “It’s different. I don’t go too deep. It’s more I can feel myself, I can feel myself deeper. I don’t know if it’s your ancestors or whatever, but I could feel myself on a level I’ve never felt before. Yeah, I do f**k with psychedelics.

“I like to alter the state of my being once in a while, just because I feel like I learn from different perspectives when you take the blinders off. So vulnerable.”

Joe Rogan discusses Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira’s rivalry

Following his knockout win over Pereira, Adesanya delivered an epic post-fight interview. Joe Rogan, who facilitated the interview, called it one of the best moments of his career with the UFC.

“This is my favorite moment of anybody after they won a fight,” the UFC commentator said on his podcast in February. “This was real, in the moment, [beating] a guy who’s the f***ing boogeyman, dude. Alex Pereira is the boogeyman. He’s the scariest mother****er in this sport. He knocked Izzy out twice. He left hook KO’d him in kickboxing, and then he beat him down in the UFC, and then Izzy finally knocked him out.

“That was a f***ing classic moment and then he grabs the microphone and gives one of the most inspirational speeches,” Rogan added. “When you hear [his post-fight speech], you’re like ‘wow. That’s what makes the whole career worth it.’”

See that interview here.

Israel Adesanya has not won since he defeated Alex Pereira. He most recently suffered a trio of losses to Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis, and Nassourdine Imavov.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Carlos Prates

Carlos Prates vows to "smash" Ian Machado Garry at UFC Kansas City: "I'm going to knock him out"

Cole Shelton - April 24, 2025
Magomed Ankalaev, Alex Pereira, UFC, MMA
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomedov Ankalaev suspects Alex Pereira is 'done' fighting as UFC fans await rematch

BJ Penn Staff - April 24, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev doubts that Alex Pereira wants to continue fighting.

Ian Machado Garry, Sean Brady, UFC Kansas City
Sean Brady

'Crying' Ian Garry gets roasted by top welterweight contender over title shot ambitions

BJ Penn Staff - April 24, 2025

Irish welterweight contender Ian Garry has his hands full with Carlos Prates this Saturday, but is catching flack from another top UFC welterweight as he prepares for the fight.

Dricus du Plessis
UFC

Dricus Du Plessis opens up on rumors of injury delaying Khamzat Chimaev fight: "I found it all very entertaining"

Cole Shelton - April 24, 2025

UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis has shut down any concerns of him being injured.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, Kamaru Usman, UFC, MMA
Israel Adesanya

Kamaru Usman to Israel Adesanya: 'It's not fair' if you don't fight Alex Pereira again

BJ Penn Staff - April 24, 2025

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira have one of the most legendary rivalries in combat sports history. Former UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman believes that rivalry needs to continue.

Shavkat Rakhmonov

Top UFC welterweight makes striking claim on Shavkat Rakhmonov's resume compared to his

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 24, 2025
Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria
Islam Makhachev

Belal Muhammad explains why Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria shouldn't happen now

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 24, 2025

Belal Muhammad doesn’t see how a clash with Ilia Topuria benefits Islam Makhachev.

Daniel Cormier
Nassourdine Imavov

Daniel Cormier shares interesting advice for overlooked UFC middleweight contender

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 24, 2025

Daniel Cormier has a tip for one rising UFC middleweight contender.

Anthony Smith, Power Slap, UFC
UFC

Anthony Smith says he's at peace before upcoming UFC retirement fight

Harry Kettle - April 24, 2025

UFC veteran Anthony Smith has said that he’s accepted his impending retirement ahead of his clash with Zhang Mingyang.

Ian Machado Garry Carlos Prates
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry promises a finish against Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City

Harry Kettle - April 24, 2025

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has promised that he’ll be able to get a finish against Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City.