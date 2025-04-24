Israel Adesanya admits he did ‘three macro shroom trips’ before beating Alex Pereira at UFC 287

Israel Adesanya waited a long time to beat Alex Pereira. As it turns out, his training camp for his long-awaited UFC win over the Brazilian included an interesting detail: psychedelic mushrooms.

Adesanya finally beat Pereira at UFC 287 in 2023. It was his fourth fight with the fearsome Brazilian, and he had lost each previous encounter. Their first two fights were contested under kickboxing rules, and their third was in the UFC. Pereira won the first by decision, and the second and third with brutal knockouts.

Adesanya discussed his long-awaited win over Pereira on the Pound 4 Pound podcast with his fellow former UFC champs Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo. During the conversation, he admitted to using mushrooms before the fight.

“The Pereira fight in Miami, I did three macro ‘shroom trips in the shower, where I was able to just f**king hone in,” Adesanya said (via MMA Mania). “It’s different. I don’t go too deep. It’s more I can feel myself, I can feel myself deeper. I don’t know if it’s your ancestors or whatever, but I could feel myself on a level I’ve never felt before. Yeah, I do f**k with psychedelics.

“I like to alter the state of my being once in a while, just because I feel like I learn from different perspectives when you take the blinders off. So vulnerable.”