Ian Machado Garry calls Carlos Prates a “quitter” ahead of UFC Kansas City: “He’s not a fighter”

By Cole Shelton - April 16, 2025

Ian Machado Garry doesn’t think Carlos Prates will dig deep if the going gets tough.

Ian Machado Garry

Garry is set to headline UFC Kansas City on April 26 against Prates in an intriguing welterweight scrap. Heading into the fight, Garry believes that if he can bring Prates into a dog fight, he will quit as that is who he is as a fighter.

“This is a video of Carlos Prates and his true fighting spirit, called being a quitter. He had just been beaten up all the rounds prior, put his hands up shakes his hands, says I’m done. And then just drops to the ground in absolute despair. He knows that deep down he’s not a fighter,” Garry said.

Although Garry thinks Prates is a quitter, the video he is looking at was from years ago, before he was in the UFC. That fight was his last stoppage loss in 2017, as he got finished by strikes after he retreated, which Garry thinks is due to him being a quitter.

Ian Machado Garry vows to finish Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City

With Ian Machado Garry thinking Carlos Prates is a quitter, he is confident he will finish him.

Garry is oozing with confidence going into the short-notice matchup, that he will be too much on his feet for Prates.

“I’m of the most elite welterweights on the planet. So, if this man thinks he is as good as he is, when he steps across the Octagon, April 26 against me, that is his do-or-don’t time. I promise you, you seen it from me everytime. When I step into the Octagon, I look phenomenal. And, I promise you right now, I promise you, I feel it in my heart. See it every time I close my eyes. I’m going to finish this guy,” Garry said to Ariel Helwani.

If Garry does finish Prates it would be a statement-making win and would get him back into title contention at welterweight.

Garry is 15-1 as a pro and currently ranked seventh at welterweight. He’s coming off a decision loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Carlos Prates Ian Garry UFC

