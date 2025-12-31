Holly Holm praises the recent growth of women’s boxing

MMA and boxing legend Holly Holm has praised the growth of women’s boxing as she prepares to return to action this weekend.

On Saturday night, boxing great and former UFC champion Holly Holm will challenge champion Stephanie Han for her WBA lightweight title in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The 44-year-old has always been more than willing to push herself to the limit in whatever she does, and she will be hoping to pull off yet another huge win to add to her already amazing resume.

In the time that Holm spent away from the sport, women’s boxing has been on the rise. One of the reasons for that, surprisingly, has been Jake Paul and Most Valuable Promotions. They have done a great job of raising the profile of many female boxers, and now, they are looking to do the same with Holly.

In a recent press conference, Holm gave her thoughts on how things have progressed as of late.

Holm praises growth of women’s boxing

“I’m a fighter and I love to fight,” Holm said at Tuesday’s Serrano vs. Tellez pre-fight press conference when asked about her reason to continue fighting. “I’ve just followed my passion where that’s taken me. It was with boxing for years, and then my passion took me over to MMA for years.

“Just seeing the opportunities that MVP has brought for women in boxing, to be able to come back and have even bigger opportunities coming back into the sport was something very intriguing. Seeing these girls have that passion made me think, ‘You know what, I want to be champion,’ and come back to a sport that was always great, but now it’s getting the recognition it deserves.

“To be able to fight in another weight division, I’ve never fought in this weight division in boxing before, but I did many years in MMA, so it made sense to come back and be able to fight in a weight division I don’t have a major belt in, and be able to fight for a belt. That’s my drive and that’s my passion.”

