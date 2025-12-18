Ronda Rousey’s old rival open to UFC rematch: ‘I don’t know if she ever wanted to have one’

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 18, 2025
A familiar face is open to fighting Ronda Rousey again.

Rousey hasn’t stepped inside the Octagon since late 2016. The UFC women’s pioneer was stopped by Amanda Nunes via TKO in 48 seconds. In the bout prior to that, she was brutally knocked out by Holly Holm in her first pro MMA defeat. The loss to Holm was jarring for “Rowdy” and it ultimately led to her exit from combat sports.

As of late, Rousey has admitted that she’s finding her love for MMA once again. During an appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Holm said that if Rousey is feeling the itch to return to the sport, she wouldn’t mind being her dance partner one more time (via MMAJunkie).

“I’ve always been open to a rematch with her. I still am,” Holm said. “She’s been training. I have always been open to a rematch with Ronda. I just don’t know if she ever wanted to have one. Not spitting out negativity with Dana (White), the UFC, nothing.”

Holm admitted that she is unsure if Rousey is motivated enough to want to put back on the gloves again.

“I don’t know if she does (want to come back),” Holm said. “I mean, here’s the thing about any athlete: She’s been an Olympian, she’s been a champion, and you don’t get to that point without having that fight in you. So, you can’t ever count anybody out. Maybe she does. I would have never thought it or seen it. She’s got a family. Nothing wrong with that. Maybe she’s just enjoying her life that way. Maybe she’s loving being able to get back into training and things like that.”

A report from BoxingScene claimed that Rousey is in talks to fight future boxing Hall of Famer Katie Taylor in summer 2026. UFC CEO Dana White has claimed that the report isn’t true.

