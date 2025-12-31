Arman Tsarukyan explains why Islam Makhachev grappling match won’t happen

UFC contender Arman Tsarukyan has explained why he doesn’t believe he will wind up battling Islam Makhachev in a grappling match.

As we know, Arman Tsarukyan is pretty eager to land himself a UFC lightweight championship opportunity. He was snubbed for a crack at the interim belt at UFC 324, with Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett getting the call instead. Alas, he’s opted to keep himself busy in the form of some wrestling matches as he attempts to finally get hold of UFC gold at some point in 2026.

RELATED: Henry Cejudo understands why UFC snubbed lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan

One man that Tsarukyan almost faced for a world title was Islam Makhachev, only for Arman to pull out at the last minute due to injury. The promotion certainly seems hesitant to put him in a position of prominence again, but if he picks up another big win in the first half of the year, it’ll be hard to deny his shot.

In a recent interview, Tsarukyan explained why a rumored grappling match between him and the now-welterweight champion Makhachev probably won’t come to fruition.

Arman Tsarukyan says the grappling match with Islam Makhachev won’t happen because Islam makes too much money in the UFC 💰🤑 “This grappling match with Islam won’t happen because Islam makes very big money in the UFC. I don’t think anybody can afford to pay him that amount of… pic.twitter.com/Z8haGb9zxf — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) December 31, 2025

Tsarukyan discusses possible Makhachev grappling match

“In the short term, this grappling match won’t happen because Islam makes very big money in the UFC, I don’t think anyone can afford paying him that amount of money,” Tsarukyan told Red Corner MMA.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Who would you back in this matchup, and will it ever happen in the UFC? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!