Holly Holm set to challenge for WBA lightweight title on card promoted by Jake Paul

Former UFC champion Holly Holm will get the chance to win a boxing world title in January after a successful return to the ring earlier this year.

44-year-old Holly Holm had a successful return to the boxing ring when she defeated Yolanda Vega by unanimous decision in June. After her UFC finale last year at UFC 300, many questioned whether or not Holm would retire from combat sports or pursue an alternate avenue from MMA.

Before Holm made the full-time move to MMA, she was considered one of the greatest female boxers of all time, winning numerous world titles and dominating most of her competition. Her elite boxing was on full display when she pulled off arguably the biggest upset in UFC history over Ronda Rousey at UFC 193.

Less than two years since her lopsided defeat to Kayla Harrison at UFC 300, Holm will get another chance to win another boxing world championship before she hangs up the gloves.

Holly Holm vs. Stephanie Han set for January 3rd in San Juan



Holm will face WBA lightweight champion Stephanie Han on January 3rd in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The fight will be promoted by Most Valuable Promotions on the undercard of Amanda Serrano’s return against Erika Cruz.

Jake Paul, the head of Most Valuable Promotions, took to X to announce the fight on Wednesday.

“If you told me at 19 while watching Holly Holm become a UFC champ that 1 day I would be promoting her in a boxing world title….LFG,” Paul posted.

“Stephanie Han (champ, mother & active police officer) vs. Holly Holm.”

Han is 11-0 in her professional boxing career and is fresh off a win over Paulina Angel in August to retain the WBA lightweight title. She won the then-vacant WBA lightweight championship by knocking out Hannah Tarlep in the first round in February.