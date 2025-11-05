Holly Holm set to challenge for WBA lightweight title on card promoted by Jake Paul

By Curtis Calhoun - November 5, 2025
Holly Holm poses on stage at the Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. ceremonial weigh-in

Former UFC champion Holly Holm will get the chance to win a boxing world title in January after a successful return to the ring earlier this year.

44-year-old Holly Holm had a successful return to the boxing ring when she defeated Yolanda Vega by unanimous decision in June. After her UFC finale last year at UFC 300, many questioned whether or not Holm would retire from combat sports or pursue an alternate avenue from MMA.

Before Holm made the full-time move to MMA, she was considered one of the greatest female boxers of all time, winning numerous world titles and dominating most of her competition. Her elite boxing was on full display when she pulled off arguably the biggest upset in UFC history over Ronda Rousey at UFC 193.

Less than two years since her lopsided defeat to Kayla Harrison at UFC 300, Holm will get another chance to win another boxing world championship before she hangs up the gloves.

Holly Holm vs. Stephanie Han set for January 3rd in San Juan


Holm will face WBA lightweight champion Stephanie Han on January 3rd in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The fight will be promoted by Most Valuable Promotions on the undercard of Amanda Serrano’s return against Erika Cruz.

Jake Paul, the head of Most Valuable Promotions, took to X to announce the fight on Wednesday.

“If you told me at 19 while watching Holly Holm become a UFC champ that 1 day I would be promoting her in a boxing world title….LFG,” Paul posted.

“Stephanie Han (champ, mother & active police officer) vs. Holly Holm.”

Han is 11-0 in her professional boxing career and is fresh off a win over Paulina Angel in August to retain the WBA lightweight title. She won the then-vacant WBA lightweight championship by knocking out Hannah Tarlep in the first round in February.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Holly Holm Jake Paul MMA News UFC Videos

Related

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler explains why he's 'confident' Conor McGregor fight will happen in 2026

Cole Shelton - November 5, 2025
Beneil Dariush enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 317
UFC

UFC star Beneil Dariush says FBI investigation into betting scandal could 'ruin the sport'

Curtis Calhoun - November 5, 2025

Top UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush believes the FBI’s current investigation into alleged fight fixing could do irreparable damage to Mixed Martial Arts.

Bo Nickal TKO loss against Reinier de Ridder
Bo Nickal

UFC 322 fighter reacts to being elevated to main card after Bo Nickal fan outrage

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 5, 2025

A UFC 322 fighter has responded to being bumped up to the main card after criticism of Bo Nickal’s initial placement.

Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou side-by-side
Francis Ngannou

UFC star questions why Francis Ngannou turned down Jake Paul fight offer

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 5, 2025

One emerging UFC contender is baffled after Francis Ngannou declined a boxing match against Jake Paul.

Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Charles Oliveira once again teases BMF title fight against Max Holloway

Harry Kettle - November 5, 2025

UFC veteran Charles Oliveira has once again teased a BMF championship showdown against Max Holloway.

Bo Nickal weigh-in

Bo Nickal shouldn't even be featured prelim at UFC 322, says MMA analyst

Harry Kettle - November 5, 2025
Nate Diaz
Jake Paul

Jake Paul praises Nate Diaz after rumors of short notice rematch emerge

Harry Kettle - November 5, 2025

Jake Paul has praised Nate Diaz, with the latter suggesting that he has opted to face the YouTuber in a short-notice rematch.

Jiri Prochazka speaks after a win at UFC 320, opposite Tom Aspinall in the cage at UFC 321
UFC

Jiri Prochazka: Tom Aspinall perhaps thought 'maybe I’m not good enough to fight' Ciryl Gane after UFC 321 eye poke

Dylan Bowker - November 4, 2025

Tom Aspinall and the errant eye poke controversy of UFC 321 has had many weighing in on the situation, with a former UFC light heavyweight champion offering up his viewpoints. This happened during a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast, which features co-hosts Michael Bisping and Paul Felder.

Khamzat Chimaev UFC introduction
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev "could take down anyone in the UFC, even in the heavyweight", per Oktagon MMA star

Dylan Bowker - November 4, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev would be a major grappling threat to any contracted UFC fighter, according to a rising fighter in Oktagon MMA. The combatant in question is Tamerlan Dulatov, and his thoughts on ‘Borz’ began with an anecdote about how last May, Dulatov was getting in some work with Michael Venom Page.

Masaaki Noiri
ONE Championship

Masaaki Noiri credits Team Vasileus family atmosphere for success: "This team truly is a family"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 4, 2025

Brotherhood transforms individual warriors into collective forces. Masaaki Noiri discovered this truth when he walked through Team Vasileus’ doors in 2022, forever changing his approach to competition.