Petr Yan is the Fighter of the Year, says former two-weight UFC champion

Henry Cejudo has explained why he believes Petr Yan deserves to be called Fighter of the Year in the UFC.

This year, Petr Yan was able to go 2-0 in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He first defeated Marcus McGhee back in July, before going on to beat Merab Dvalishvili and reclaim the UFC bantamweight title in the main event of UFC 323 – which is something very few people thought he could do.

As we look ahead to the future, it certainly seems as if Yan has a chance to have the kind of great reign that many expected the first time around. Alas, it’s also important to take a step back and reflect on the success he’s already had, if only because defeating Dvalishvili in the way that he did was so incredibly impressive.

As the debate regarding who the Fighter of the Year is goes on, Henry Cejudo has made a case for Yan earning that crown.

Cejudo’s view on Yan’s year in 2025

“Call me crazy, and I know a lot of people have been giving it to Merab because he fought four times, but the reality is, you’re only as good as your last fight,” Cejudo said on his “Pound 4 Pound” podcast with Kamaru Usman. “I’ve got to give it to Petr Yan. Why? Because the story is there. What he was able to do, who he fought to get to the title, and then avenge the loss when he got 50-45’d against Merab the first time.

“To come back and actually beat him, to me, was impressive. … It is quality vs. quantity, and just the simple fact that he was able to beat Merab after being 50-45’d, to me, that’s grit. That’s Fighter of the Year. That’s someone who didn’t give up on his dream and still came back five years after he became champion.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie