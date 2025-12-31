Petr Yan is the Fighter of the Year, says former two-weight UFC champion

By Harry Kettle - December 31, 2025
Petr Yan UFC fighter introductions

Henry Cejudo has explained why he believes Petr Yan deserves to be called Fighter of the Year in the UFC.

This year, Petr Yan was able to go 2-0 in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He first defeated Marcus McGhee back in July, before going on to beat Merab Dvalishvili and reclaim the UFC bantamweight title in the main event of UFC 323 – which is something very few people thought he could do.

RELATED: Joe Rogan praises Petr Yan’s ‘master class’ after upset win over Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 323

As we look ahead to the future, it certainly seems as if Yan has a chance to have the kind of great reign that many expected the first time around. Alas, it’s also important to take a step back and reflect on the success he’s already had, if only because defeating Dvalishvili in the way that he did was so incredibly impressive.

As the debate regarding who the Fighter of the Year is goes on, Henry Cejudo has made a case for Yan earning that crown.

Cejudo’s view on Yan’s year in 2025

“Call me crazy, and I know a lot of people have been giving it to Merab because he fought four times, but the reality is, you’re only as good as your last fight,” Cejudo said on his “Pound 4 Pound” podcast with Kamaru Usman. “I’ve got to give it to Petr Yan. Why? Because the story is there. What he was able to do, who he fought to get to the title, and then avenge the loss when he got 50-45’d against Merab the first time.

“To come back and actually beat him, to me, was impressive. … It is quality vs. quantity, and just the simple fact that he was able to beat Merab after being 50-45’d, to me, that’s grit. That’s Fighter of the Year. That’s someone who didn’t give up on his dream and still came back five years after he became champion.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Henry Cejudo Petr Yan UFC

Related

Joe Rogan UFC commentary

Joe Rogan thinks interesting name is the future of UFC's middleweight division

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 31, 2025
Islam Makhachev, Arman Tsarukyan
Islam Makhachev

Arman Tsarukyan explains why Islam Makhachev grappling match won't happen

Harry Kettle - December 31, 2025

UFC contender Arman Tsarukyan has explained why he doesn’t believe he will wind up battling Islam Makhachev in a grappling match.

Aaron Pico
UFC

Aaron Pico drops first training clip post-UFC 319 KO loss

Dylan Bowker - December 30, 2025

Aaron Pico has largely been fairly dormant on social media since his knockout loss in his UFC debut, but some training-centric video footage has been posted online from him for the first time in months. At UFC 319 in August, the former Bellator MMA standout entered the UFC as a highly hyped debutant. But Pico wound up on the bad end of a highlight reel when Lerone Murphy connected on a spinning back elbow that generated one of the big striking-based highlights of the calendar year. There have been some posts to his social media accounts since the rough Summer setback, which have largely touched on Pico’s personal life more so. But it seems like the hungry, young talent is peeling back the curtain again to give the public some semblance of a glimpse into what his training looks like these days.

Tom Aspinall reacts after getting poked in the eyes during his fight at UFC 321
UFC

Tom Aspinall detractors blasted by prominent MMA heavyweight champion post-UFC 321

Dylan Bowker - December 30, 2025

Tom Aspinall has drawn criticisms from some in combat sports circles for the last couple of months, and a notable heavyweight champ in mixed martial arts has weighed in with his thoughts on eye poke gate. As Fleury continues to build his legacy as a heavyweight champion in mixed martial arts with a first-round stoppage of former Oktagon MMA heavyweight champ and UFC vet Martin Buday, he stands tall heading into 2026 after the dust just settled on Oktagon 81.

Dominick Reyes poses on the scale during the UFC Perth ceremonial weigh-in
UFC

Report: Dominick Reyes set to return at UFC 327 vs. fellow knockout artist

Curtis Calhoun - December 30, 2025

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes will face a tall task in his upcoming return, reportedly set in Miami.

Henry Cejudo speaks with Joe Rogan after his loss at UFC 323

Henry Cejudo books combat sports return just weeks after announcing UFC retirement

Curtis Calhoun - December 30, 2025
Islam Makhachev wins at UFC 322
UFC

Islam Makhachev reveals ideal next opponent for teammate Umar Nurmagomedov after UFC 324

Cole Shelton - December 30, 2025

Islam Makhachev believes Umar Nurmagomedov should only be fighting one person after UFC 324.

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane fist bump at UFC 321
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall sends strong message to Ciryl Gane before likely UFC rematch

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 30, 2025

Tom Aspinall wants to shut the naysayers up when he’s ready to share the Octagon with Ciryl Gane again.

Khabib Nurmagomedov coaching
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov isn't happy about certain UFC roster decisions

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 30, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov takes issue with the direction of MMA promotions in America.

Francis Ngannou
Matt Brown

Francis Ngannou has no regrets about UFC exit, says retired slugger

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 30, 2025

Francis Ngannou’s decision to leave UFC had a profound impact on the heavyweight division.