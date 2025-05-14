Former UFC champ Holly Holm to return to boxing ring on Jake Paul undercard

By BJ Penn Staff - May 14, 2025

Former UFC champ Holly Holm is headed back to the boxing ring, with a little help from Jake Paul.

Holly Holm

Holm is one of the most accomplished female fighters in UFC history, having famously knocked out Ronda Rousey in a stunning upset in 2015. However, she was shockingly released by the promotion earlier this year.

Following her UFC release, Holm briefly signed with the GFL to compete in MMA, however, that promotion imploded before it ever got going. That caused some doubt around her next move. However, she seems to have landed on her feet.

Holm has signed with Most Valuable Promotions, a boxing organization owned by Paul, it was announced on Wednesday. She will make her MVP debut on June 28, when she takes on Yolanda Vega. Paul will be in action in the main event, taking on the vastly more experienced Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Is Holly Holm done with MMA?

This seems like a move Holm is probably happy with. She got her start as a boxer, winning multiple titles before moving to the UFC.

“Gosh, I mean, in a perfect world, I’d do both [MMA and boxing].” Holly Holm stated to Ariel Helwani in January , when asked what’s next after parting ways with the UFC. “If I can [do both]. I’d like to have another fight for MMA, and another fight for boxing. I mean, yeah [one in each], I think that would be awesome.”

“I think, I still want to, gosh when I go for runs and picture things I want to do, I want another head kick knockout,” Holm added. “You can’t do that in boxing. Then, I also think, man it would be really cool to go and fight for a fourth-weight division [title] in boxing. So, why not? I think of both things, pretty much down the middle. I mean, maybe I lean towards MMA first, but I don’t know, I want to see what opens.”

Holm, now 43, will have a solid welcome back to the ring on the Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. undercard. Her opponent, Yolanda Vega, 29, sports a 10-0 record.

