Former UFC champ Holly Holm to return to boxing ring on Jake Paul undercard

Former UFC champ Holly Holm is headed back to the boxing ring, with a little help from Jake Paul.

Holm is one of the most accomplished female fighters in UFC history, having famously knocked out Ronda Rousey in a stunning upset in 2015. However, she was shockingly released by the promotion earlier this year.

Following her UFC release, Holm briefly signed with the GFL to compete in MMA, however, that promotion imploded before it ever got going. That caused some doubt around her next move. However, she seems to have landed on her feet.

Holm has signed with Most Valuable Promotions, a boxing organization owned by Paul, it was announced on Wednesday. She will make her MVP debut on June 28, when she takes on Yolanda Vega. Paul will be in action in the main event, taking on the vastly more experienced Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.