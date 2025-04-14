Henry Cejudo issues warning regarding Alexander Volkanovski’s style

By Harry Kettle - April 14, 2025

UFC legend Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on one area of Alexander Volkanovski’s game that gives cause for concern.

Alexander Volkanovski and Henry Cejudo

Last weekend at UFC 314, Alexander Volkanovski climbed back to the top of the mountain in the UFC’s featherweight division. He defeated Diego Lopes to become a two-time champion at 145 pounds, and he did so in pretty impressive fashion.

RELATED: Alexander Volkanovski names 2 potential challengers following UFC 314 title win

As you can imagine, there’s been a lot of analysis regarding the 36-year-old’s performance and how he was able to turn back the clock so brilliantly. Some are still concerned about his future, but the majority just want to give the Australian sensation his flowers for being able to fight back into contention so magnificently.

In a recent podcast alongside Kamaru Usman, the aforementioned Henry Cejudo did make a good point about a bad habit that could cost ‘The Great’ in the future.

 

Cejudo’s view on Volkanovski

“His jab, Volkanovski’s jab is super underrated man. His leg kicks, his movements.”

“There’s one area that I feel a good striker could expose. Volkanovski leaves his hands down when he’s shooting and then he comes up, and then he’s still cocking his head back. If he doesn’t correct that man, that right hand that Topuria [landed], he could potentially get knocked out.”

“I thought the judges got it right. I thought maybe Volkanovski lost the fourth, maybe, but other than that, it was clearly all Volkanovski.”

Regardless of what your opinion is on Alex, we can all agree that it was nice to see him back to his best in Miami. Now, we can all look forward to what the future holds.

Do you agree with this assessment? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Alex Volkanovski Henry Cejudo UFC

