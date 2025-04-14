Henry Cejudo issues warning regarding Alexander Volkanovski’s style

UFC legend Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on one area of Alexander Volkanovski’s game that gives cause for concern.

Last weekend at UFC 314, Alexander Volkanovski climbed back to the top of the mountain in the UFC’s featherweight division. He defeated Diego Lopes to become a two-time champion at 145 pounds, and he did so in pretty impressive fashion.

RELATED: Alexander Volkanovski names 2 potential challengers following UFC 314 title win

As you can imagine, there’s been a lot of analysis regarding the 36-year-old’s performance and how he was able to turn back the clock so brilliantly. Some are still concerned about his future, but the majority just want to give the Australian sensation his flowers for being able to fight back into contention so magnificently.

In a recent podcast alongside Kamaru Usman, the aforementioned Henry Cejudo did make a good point about a bad habit that could cost ‘The Great’ in the future.